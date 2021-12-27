Still in the market for a quarterback, Huskers offer a Florida State transfer

Nebraska is still in the market for a transfer quarterback and extended a new offer on Monday night.

The Huskers offered Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy, he announced via social media.

Purdy, an Arizona native, spent two years at FSU. In 2020, he appeared in three games. This year, he appeared in one against UMass, where he completed 5 of 8 passes for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was a four-star prospect out of Gilbert, Arizona. New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple appears to have a substantial interest level in Purdy. He visited Purdy at his home in Arizona on his final day of work for Pitt before accepting the Husker coordinator job earlier this month.

Purdy took an official visit to Pitt before the early signing date despite Whipple leaving for Lincoln, but the Panthers recently picked up a verbal commitment from USC transfer Kedon Slovis, another signal-caller Nebraska showed interest in.