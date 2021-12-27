 Skip to main content
Still in the market for a quarterback, Huskers offer a Florida State transfer
Still in the market for a quarterback, Huskers offer a Florida State transfer

UMass Florida St Football

Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) jumps Massachusetts safety Tanner Davis (3) for a gain in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Tallahassee, Fla., on Oct. 23, 2021.

 Mark Wallheiser, Associated Press

Nebraska is still in the market for a transfer quarterback and extended a new offer on Monday night. 

The Huskers offered Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy, he announced via social media. 

Purdy, an Arizona native, spent two years at FSU. In 2020, he appeared in three games. This year, he appeared in one against UMass, where he completed 5 of 8 passes for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns. 

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was a four-star prospect out of Gilbert, Arizona. New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple appears to have a substantial interest level in Purdy. He visited Purdy at his home in Arizona on his final day of work for Pitt before accepting the Husker coordinator job earlier this month. 

Purdy took an official visit to Pitt before the early signing date despite Whipple leaving for Lincoln, but the Panthers recently picked up a verbal commitment from USC transfer Kedon Slovis, another signal-caller Nebraska showed interest in. 

There are several quarterbacks on the market even as some big names have come off the board. Missouri starter Connor Bazelak and Wyoming starter Levi Williams are among the many that have entered the portal recently, and NU has been tied to others as well, including Texas transfer Casey Thompson. 

Whipple said on Dec. 15 that he had fielded a lot of calls about transfer quarterbacks. 

"We're always looking," he said then. "Whether it's a young guy or old guy, yeah, we're looking now. We're looking at other people. I've had a ton of calls. Been doing it a long time. We'll just see what fits. We're talking to people. We're working at it." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

