Still in the market for a quarterback, Huskers offer a Florida State transfer

Nebraska is still in the market for a transfer quarterback and extended a new offer on Monday night.
The Huskers offered Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy, he announced via social media.
Thankful to have received an offer from The University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/qRxMN3PVd7— Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) December 28, 2021
Purdy, an Arizona native, spent two years at FSU. In 2020, he appeared in three games. This year, he appeared in one against UMass, where he completed 5 of 8 passes for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was a four-star prospect out of Gilbert, Arizona. New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple appears to have a substantial interest level in Purdy. He visited Purdy at his home in Arizona on his final day of work for Pitt before accepting the Husker coordinator job earlier this month.
Purdy took an official visit to Pitt before the early signing date despite Whipple leaving for Lincoln, but the Panthers recently picked up a verbal commitment from USC transfer Kedon Slovis, another signal-caller Nebraska showed interest in.
There are several quarterbacks on the market even as some big names have come off the board. Missouri starter Connor Bazelak and Wyoming starter Levi Williams are among the many that have entered the portal recently, and NU has been tied to others as well, including Texas transfer Casey Thompson.
Whipple said on Dec. 15 that he had fielded a lot of calls about transfer quarterbacks.
"We're always looking," he said then. "Whether it's a young guy or old guy, yeah, we're looking now. We're looking at other people. I've had a ton of calls. Been doing it a long time. We'll just see what fits. We're talking to people. We're working at it."
