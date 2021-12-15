Stenger showed his toughness at Millard South. Now he wants to show more at NU, including a shot at QB

OMAHA — Nebraska football fans who love tough guys will love Gage Stenger.
Last fall, the Millard South standout was carrying the ball around the corner in a game, his coaches yelling at him to get out of bounds to avoid a big hit.
Instead, Stenger put his shoulder down and popped a Bellevue West defensive back.
"I said, 'Why did you not go out of bounds?'" coach Andy Means recalled. "'Coach, I had to show them I'm tough.'"
Stenger wanted to show something in that showdown between Nos. 1 and 2. He'll soon get a chance to show what he can do at Nebraska.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete officially signed his letter of intent Wednesday at Millard South High School, sharing the stage with teammates Jake Gassaway and Christian Nash, who signed with Northern Illinois.
"It's just a big day for all of us," Stenger said. "Getting the weight off my chest and finally being able to say that I'm officially a Husker means a lot to me."
Stenger is a multi-sport athlete — he's playing basketball this winter — who can do multiple things on a football field. At Millard South he made his biggest impact at quarterback, completing 65% of his throws for 1,385 yards and 17 touchdowns with no interceptions in eight games as a senior. He also rushed for 581 yards.
Though he is projected as a defensive back at Nebraska, Stenger is hopeful for a shot to play quarterback.
He said he plans to throw with Millard South graduate Bronson Marsh and Grand Island graduate Ryker Fyfe — both played at Nebraska — this winter to keep his throwing mechanics sharp. If QB doesn't work out, Stenger said he will gladly play at safety or nickel back.
"It doesn't matter, just however I can get on the field and help the team," he said.
Means, his high school coach, sees a player who can help anywhere on the field.
"I think he'd be great at whatever he does," said Means, who stepped down as Patriots coach after this past season. "I think he's OK with whatever they want him to do. He's that kind of kid. He just wants to play."
Stenger was committed to Kansas State, but once Nebraska offered on Oct. 13, he felt it was right to switch to his "dream school."
He developed a strong relationship with NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, who called Stenger just moments before he signed Wednesday to congratulate him.
"That meant a lot to me," Stenger said.
It was Ruud who called Means in the fall asking if Stenger would be interested in Nebraska.
He's a Nebraska kid. What do you think, Means asked.
"The lure is still there," Means said of in-state players going to NU. "No matter how they're doing, that lure to play Nebraska football is still there."
Stenger said the thought of helping build up an NU program that just finished 3-9 excites him. Whether that's him throwing a slant route, or throwing the bones, he's just ready to play.
He even said he'd play special teams if needed.
Nebraska fans will love to hear that, too.
"Probably all-around the best player we've had (at Millard South)," Means said. "His ability, his competitiveness, his toughness, how he sees the field ... he made plays that were just amazing to see."
