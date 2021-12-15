Stenger showed his toughness at Millard South. Now he wants to show more at NU, including a shot at QB

Though he is projected as a defensive back at Nebraska, Stenger is hopeful for a shot to play quarterback.

He said he plans to throw with Millard South graduate Bronson Marsh and Grand Island graduate Ryker Fyfe — both played at Nebraska — this winter to keep his throwing mechanics sharp. If QB doesn't work out, Stenger said he will gladly play at safety or nickel back.

"It doesn't matter, just however I can get on the field and help the team," he said.

Means, his high school coach, sees a player who can help anywhere on the field.

"I think he'd be great at whatever he does," said Means, who stepped down as Patriots coach after this past season. "I think he's OK with whatever they want him to do. He's that kind of kid. He just wants to play."

Stenger was committed to Kansas State, but once Nebraska offered on Oct. 13, he felt it was right to switch to his "dream school."

He developed a strong relationship with NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, who called Stenger just moments before he signed Wednesday to congratulate him.

"That meant a lot to me," Stenger said.