'Sky's the limit for us': Columbus' Hausmann ready to go to work for NU

Hausmann, adopted by Bob and Teresa Hausmann from Uganda as a child who came from a family of 12, was the first to say yes to Nebraska as part of the class of 2022.

Nebraska made an offer last fall and opened up the eyes of other schools across the country such as Arizona State, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern.

And despite the fact that Nebraska just finished a fifth straight losing season, and hasn't played in a bowl game during any of Hausmann's four years of high school, he was never deterred from the Big Red. The decision, he said was one about more than just what happens on the field. From that perspective, there was no better home than Lincoln.

"You have good and bad days at every school. It's the bad days where you still want to spend the whole day with the coaching staff, the players, the teammates, the whole program. I truly believe Nebraska is that place," Hausmann said. "There are going to be good and bad days, but it's the place I want to get up and go to work at."

Hausmann, even with the early interest from Nebraska, was initially convinced he wanted to go elsewhere. The number of schools that were making contact from all different parts of the country had him believing it was time to relocate.