Signing Day Primer: Breaking down the Huskers' recruiting and roster picture

For several reasons. NU definitely missed on some top targets earlier in the cycle and going 3-9 doesn’t make recruiting easier, but that might have an impact more on who ends up in the class rather than how many. This was always going to be a small group.

NU finished the season right at 85 scholarship players and only had seven scholarship players that exhausted their eligibility. Seven more have since decided they’re going to the NFL or transferring. So, a total of 14 spots is a good starting point this week.

That squeeze is a combination of the extra eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 last year and the fact that the Husker roster overall is a young one.

The proliferation of transfer portal recruiting also has a major impact. Given NU’s roster construction currently, any additional spot in the high school class essentially takes away a spot from a potential transfer. And, as Frost said during the 2021 season — especially considering he’ll begin 2022 on the hot seat — the Huskers need difference-makers and feel like those are more likely to come from the portal rather than straight out of high school.