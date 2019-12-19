You are the owner of this article.
Signing Day nugget: Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran the 'cornerstone' of Nebraska's class
Signing Day nugget: Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran the 'cornerstone' of Nebraska’s class

Committed since April, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran is one of the gems of NU’s recruiting class.

Perhaps the biggest gem.

Ranked as the No. 55 college prospect nationally and the top player in Kansas, the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder certainly brings plenty from a talent standpoint. Enough that Frost lavished praise on the Lawrence native.

“Turner really was the cornerstone for this recruiting class,” Frost said.

Corcoran, along with quarterback Logan Smothers and linebacker Blaise Gunnerson, also served as perhaps Nebraska’s best peer recruiters as the 2020 class came together around them.

“Well, we fought hard for Turner Corcoran. We had to start fighting early on for him and I have to give a little bit of credit to his high school basketball coach who is a huge Nebraska fan and helped us along the way,” Frost said. “Turner hit it off with us. Turner hit it off with Coach (Greg) Austin. We are just up the road from where he lives, and he is just as good of an offensive lineman as I saw on tape in the entire country.”

Spring Game, 4.13

Turner Corcoran 

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

