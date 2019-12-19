Signing Day nugget: NU hopes to stay selective when taking juco players

Nebraska dipped into the junior college ranks for five players in this recruiting cycle, all at positions of serious need.

Two linebackers (Niko Cooper and Eteva Mauga-Clements), two defensive linemen (Jordon Riley and Pheldarius Payne) and one (big) wide receiver in 6-foot-4, 225-pound Omar Manning all figure to be in the mix for large roles as soon as they step on campus.

That’s potentially good for the short-term health of the program, but not something Frost would like to make a habit of.

“We’re going to get to a point in this program where we’re not probably going to look to sign very many,” the coach said. “I think we’ll look to sign a junior college player if they’re a great player and if we have a need at the position. We kind of felt like we needed a little immediate help at certain spots, receiver being one and maybe pass rusher. We went out and got some guys.”

Of course talent is important, Frost said. But there are other considerations when it comes to taking players, whether from the juco ranks or not.

“I think the lesson we learned over time as coaches is we have to make sure we’re getting the right guys from the junior college ranks, too. Love the character and personality of the kids we got,” Frost said. “We have (junior safety) Deontai Williams as an example as a kid that we got from a junior college, and that’s the right kind of guy on top of being the right type of player. Those are the type of guys we want.”

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

