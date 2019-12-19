Signing Day nugget: Large group of early enrollees set to arrive in January

Of the 22 football players signed after Wednesday more than a third will be on Nebraska’s campus in less than a month.

Nine players, the largest group of midyear enrollees in Frost’s three seasons at Nebraska, will make their way to Lincoln in early January.

The group includes the three players considered to be the core of the class — offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, quarterback Logan Smothers and outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson.

The group also includes three of the four defensive back signees. Six of the nine early enrollees are on the defensive side of the ball.

Besides Corcoran, Smothers and Gunnerson, the other players coming to Lincoln early are wide receiver Alante Brown; defensive backs Jaiden Francois, Tamon Lynum and Henry Gray; defensive lineman Jordon Riley and inside linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements.

