Signing Day nugget: Keyshawn Greene an intriguing add at linebacker for NU
topical

{{featured_button_text}}
Keyshawn Greene

 TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT FILE PHOTO

He perhaps didn’t get the same hype as some of his classmates, but Keyshawn Greene gives the Huskers an interesting piece at an outside linebacker spot in need of pass rushers.

Greene, a Florida native, ran a 4.49 electronically-timed 40-yard dash at a camp this summer and is one of three outside linebackers in the 2020 class. He visited Lincoln over the weekend and committed Sunday morning.

“I think getting Keyshawn Greene right out of Florida really helped solidify what we have there,” NU coach Scott Frost said Wednesday. “Keyshawn is an unusual athlete when you watch his tape. His ability to get close to the football and make plays is pretty special. That was a tough get. He got up to Lincoln last week and fell in love with it. He’s anxious to get back.”

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Related to this story

