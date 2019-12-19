Signing Day nugget: Fisher the 'superstar' recruiter in Nebraska's 2020 haul

Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has his fingerprints all over Nebraska football’s 2020 recruiting class.

That’s no accident, according to Fisher’s boss.

“I have to tell you, every year there’s a superstar on our staff in recruiting. This year, he’s one of the top guys,” NU head coach Scott Frost said Wednesday. “He has a lot of relationships down in Florida from his time there, both in north Florida where he grew up and down south where he’s recruited for a long time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“He knocked it out of the park this year and that’s really valuable for our football team to have a coach that can go out of state like that and bring in the type of talent that he brought in.”

Fisher was key in recruiting the four defensive backs who signed with NU Wednesday: Ronald Delancy, Jaiden Francois, Henry Gray and Tamon Lynum, who are all Florida natives.

Fisher also played a role in getting inside linebacker Keyshawn Greene and receiver Marcus Fleming to Lincoln.

If you’re doing that math, that six of Nebraska’s seven Florida recruits Fisher helped reel in.

“The staff did a really great job, but I think Travis Fisher deserves a little special credit for the job he did, not only with the defensive backs but with other guys in the class, too,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said on Nebraska’s signing day show. “He just did an unbelievable job this year and you can’t praise him enough for what he did.”

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.