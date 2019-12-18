Signing Day: How did the rest of the Big Ten fare on the recruiting trails?

Understandably, most of your attention was on the Huskers' work on the recruiting trail this week. But here's a chance to get you caught up on the Big Ten.
Ohio State
Rivals/247S rankings: 3/3.
Players signed/committed: 26.
Number of 4-5 stars: 17.
The names you'll hear: The Buckeyes landed two of the nation's top wideouts in 6-foot-3 Julian Fleming (ranked No. 6 nationally by Rivals) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ranked No. 4).
Biggest need addressed: Offensive line. Six O-linemen were signed, including five-star tackle Paris Johnson (6-7, 295 pounds).
Michigan
Rivals/247S rankings: 11/12.
Players signed/committed: 25.
Number of 4-5 stars: 12.
The name you'll hear: The Wolverines need some more help in the run game, and they're hoping to get it from four-star tailback Blake Corum out of Maryland. He also had offers from Penn State and Ohio State.
Biggest need addressed: Linebackers. The Wolverines have six coming in, including the nation's No. 8 (Rivals) linebacker in Kalel Mullings (6-2, 220).
Penn State
Rivals/247S rankings: 13/13.
Players signed/committed: 27.
Number of 4-5 stars: 13.
The name you'll hear: Theo Johnson (6-5, 245 pounds) is ranked as the country's (he's from Canada, actually) No. 4 tight end prospect by Rivals. Everyone wanted him, including Alabama and Georgia.
Biggest need addressed: Wideouts and tight ends. The Nittany Lions bolstered their pass-catching group with the addition of five wideouts and two tight ends.
Maryland
Rivals/247S rankings: 26/27.
Players signed/committed: 27.
Number of 4-5 stars: 3.
The name you'll hear: The Terps landed one of the biggest Signing Day wins Wednesday, flipping one-time LSU recruit Rakim Jarrett (Washington DC). He's a five-star recruit and the nation's No. 2 wideout.
Biggest need addressed: Skilled spots. Aside from Jarrett, Maryland signed three wideouts and three running backs, including four-star back Peny Boone out of Detrot.
Iowa
Rivals/247S rankings: 29/31.
Players signed/committed: 22.
Number of 4-5 stars: 2.
The name you'll hear: Deuce Hogan is ranked as the nation's No. 12 pro-style quarterback by Rivals. The Hawkeyes plucked him out of Texas.
Biggest need addressed: Defensive end. There likely isn't an A.J. Epenesa in this class, but Iowa inked seven DEs, including 6-3, 235-pound Deontae Craig out of Indiana.
Purdue
Rivals/247S rankings: 27/30.
Players signed/committed: 21.
Number of 4-5 stars: 4.
The name you'll hear: Jeff Brohm thinks he landed the right QB for his offense in Michael Alaimo, a 6-4, 220-pound pro-style thrower from New Jersey.
Biggest need addressed: Wideouts and linebackers. The Boilers signed four receivers and four linebackers. WRs Maliq Carr and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen are from Michigan and both are four-star prospects.
Wisconsin
Rivals/247S rankings: 32/26.
Players signed/committed: 19.
Number of 4-5 stars: 4.
The name you'll hear: Husker fans know him well, because, well ... outside linebacker Kaden Johnson was among the biggest catches in this class for Paul Chryst. He's the nation's No. 11 outside linebacker, according to Rivals.
Biggest need addressed: O-line and linebackers. Because what else would it be at Wisconsin? The Badgers like to stay well-stocked in both areas.
Minnesota
Rivals/247S rankings: 33/32.
Players signed/committed: 26.
Number of 4-5 stars: 1.
The name you'll hear: The Gophers held off Florida State for outside linebacker Itayvion Brown (St. Louis), who is among the nation's top prospects at his position.
Biggest need addressed: Wide receiver. Minnesota signed five of them, as well as multiple 'athlete' recruits that could help there, too. It also signed a 6-5 tight end (Austin Henderson) out of Nashville.
Michigan State
Rivals/247S rankings: 34/42.
Players signed/committed: 20.
Number of 4-5 stars: 1.
The name you'll hear: The Spartans' landed their top prospect late in the recruiting cycle. Terry Lockett is considered one of the top 'athlete' recruits in the country. Sparty sees him as a wide receiver.
Biggest need addressed: Linebacker. Michigan State signed four 'backers, including three from Ohio. Devin Hightower had several Big Ten offers.
Indiana
Rivals/247S rankings: 48/49.
Players signed/committed: 19.
Number of 4-5 stars: 1.
The name you'll hear: Rashawn Williams. The 6-foot four-star wideout from Detroit had offers from most Big Ten schools, including Ohio State, Michigan and Nebraska.
Biggest need addressed: Offensive line. The Hoosiers inked six linemen, including three in-state prospects.
Northwestern
Rivals/247S rankings: 50/37.
Players signed: 16.
Number of 4-5 stars: 1.
The name you'll hear: Northwestern didn't let Peter Skoronski, ranked the nation's No. 21 offensive tackle by Rivals, leave its backyard. He also had offers from Michigan, Penn State, Iowa and Notre Dame.
Biggest need addressed: Northwestern's offensive front needs some help, and the Wildcats are hoping they got it with the signings of four linemen. They also signed four defensive backs.
Rutgers
Rivals/247S rankings: 61/67.
Players signed: 16.
Number of 4-5 stars: 0.
The name you'll hear: It's possible he hasn't signed yet. Greg Schiano is just beginning to rebuild the program after recently taking over the program for a second time. To his credit, Rutgers' recruiting class was ranked in the 100s before Shiano was hired.
Biggest need addressed: Defensive tackle. So far, the Scarlet Knights have two DTs in the fold.
Illinois
Rivals/247S rankings: 58/64.
Players signed/committed: 13.
Number of 4-5 stars: 2.
The name you'll hear: Reggie Love (St. Louis) is a top-200 recruit by Rivals, and ranked as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country. His senior season was cut short by an ankle injury, which prevented Love from gaining more interest from Power Five schools.
Biggest need addressed: The Illini are still working on filling out a class, but they've made headway on the defensive front, signing three defensive tackles and two ends.