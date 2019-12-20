'Shocked' and happy, Bellevue West WR Betts signs with Huskers

But over the past four months, everybody agrees, Betts in the classroom has taken off as if he had just rounded the corner on a jet sweep against Omaha Burke back in November, rolling 87-yards toward the end zone.

“You could tell right there that that child is different than everybody else,” Huffman said of that postseason score, though it was almost an aside given what was actually being celebrated Friday morning.

Work is still ahead, of course. One semester remains, and Huffman’s contention is that if Betts can get that one take care of, too, and get to Lincoln in late May rather than later in the summer, the receiver might find his way back to game action in Memorial Stadium sooner rather than later.

“I think between him and Omar Manning – I’m a Husker homer so I follow recruiting pretty close – that could be a complete game-changer,” Huffman said. “Someone asked me, ‘who does he compare to?’ They don’t have anybody on that roster that looks like him. They have nobody with that length and with that speed. With that said, the DBs in the Big Ten are a lot better than the DBs we see in the Metro, so there’s going to be a learning curve, but he can definitely do it.”