'Shocked' and happy, Bellevue West WR Betts signs with Huskers

BELLEVUE – In an auditorium just inside the main entrance at Bellevue West High, proceedings begin at 7:30 a.m sharp.
The on-time ceremony is in part because the good folks at the school like to be prompt.
In this, case, though, the real reason to get the show on the road is because Zavier Betts has class at 7:50 a.m. and deference to the classroom clock, really, is the reason why this is all happening Friday rather than at some point in the future or, as it could have been in a different place or with a different high school senior or with different people around him, not at all.
Betts, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver and four-star prospect, officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Nebraska on Thursday afternoon, so the lefthanded signature and stage draped in purple and gold and a No. 15 Thurderbirds jersey this morning is only ceremonial.
Nobody could blame Betts for wasting no time getting that NLI sent back to the Huskers as soon as it got sent out on Thursday – 3:08 p.m., to be precise, according to Bellevue West football coach Michael Huffman.
See, the original plan was for Betts to put off signing his NLI until February or May because NU wanted to make sure his grades were in order. He admits he had a lot of ground to make up toward qualification and, had Nebraska taken his signature and then he failed to qualify, his scholarship still counts against the school’s limit for the year.
But then a phone call from head coach Scott Frost on Thursday changed all that. The grades looked good. Finals are just about done. Let’s get this thing done right now.
“Honestly, I was shocked,” Betts said of getting the news he could sign during the three-day December period rather than having to wait. “I was roaming the hallways (on the phone), trying to get better service, and when (Frost) asked me that question, I just kind of stopped and froze because I just didn’t believe it was happening this early. …
“When he called me and said that everything was good and we could go for it today, I was shocked and I was so happy to be able to do this and get it done and over with.”
It did because of the way Betts has made up ground.
“It’s a great feeling,” Betts said. “Just because the last three years I haven’t been doing that good in school and then this year, to kind of turn it around on the head of a penny and be able to complete this and get to go to Nebraska in a couple of months, it’s unbelievable. It’s unforgettable, really.”
Betts said a conversation with teacher Jennie Benning in September helped him realize that he really wanted to make it and play for the Huskers, and “something clicked in my head and I started doing really well in school.”
Before Betts ever set foot in this school as a student, Huffman had an idea of the kid’s talent, as Betts dominated in a youth league run by former Nebraska wingback Clester Johnson.
Before Betts’ freshman season was through, he had earned a starting spot in Huffman’s wide-open offense.
Before his sophomore season ended, Betts had a scholarship offer from Nebraska and had staked his claim as the best high school wideout in the state.
Before his junior season was over, Betts was a four-star recruit.
Before his senior season began, he verbally committed to play for the Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost. By the time it ended, he stood on the snow-blown turf at Memorial Stadium holding 3,300 career receiving yards, 46 career touchdowns and a freshly minted state championship.
Let’s call it an understatement, then, to say that Betts’ athletic prowess, his promise as a wide receiver, has never been in question.
The rub, all along, has been whether the 6-foot-3 receiver with the easy smile and easygoing demeanor, would do what he needed to in the classroom in order for college to become a real possibility.
Before September, it was easy for Huffman to have doubts. Before Thursday, the timeline remained unclear.
But over the past four months, everybody agrees, Betts in the classroom has taken off as if he had just rounded the corner on a jet sweep against Omaha Burke back in November, rolling 87-yards toward the end zone.
“You could tell right there that that child is different than everybody else,” Huffman said of that postseason score, though it was almost an aside given what was actually being celebrated Friday morning.
Work is still ahead, of course. One semester remains, and Huffman’s contention is that if Betts can get that one take care of, too, and get to Lincoln in late May rather than later in the summer, the receiver might find his way back to game action in Memorial Stadium sooner rather than later.
“I think between him and Omar Manning – I’m a Husker homer so I follow recruiting pretty close – that could be a complete game-changer,” Huffman said. “Someone asked me, ‘who does he compare to?’ They don’t have anybody on that roster that looks like him. They have nobody with that length and with that speed. With that said, the DBs in the Big Ten are a lot better than the DBs we see in the Metro, so there’s going to be a learning curve, but he can definitely do it.”
That, in a nutshell, is why Huffman called it a “genius” move by Frost to take Betts’ signature now. Now he, officially, has a new team to get the job done for. And they need him.
“Bellevue West, 2019 state champs, that’s over, OK, and 2020 doesn’t care anything about 2019, that’s the cruel reality of sports,” Huffman said. “Scott Frost, by doing this, what he’s said is ‘We believe in you and now you’re our guy.’ I think that’s just another layer to it.
“(Betts) does not like to let people down.”
