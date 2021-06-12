Road trips, camps and 'birds in the hand': Georgia DB Quantaves Gaskins under the radar no more after wild week

“You could see the physical talent, you could see he’s very athletic, but he was raw as far as techniquewise,” said Kevin Pope, a defensive back trainer and Hapeville’s defensive coordinator. “But the one thing that made him so much better is that he constantly works every day. We worked every day in some capacity, working on various types of techniques. … Another thing that he really, really honed in on was his footwork and his lateral quickness, being able to transition well by loosening his hips. I was proud of him for that.”

Gaskins worked out regularly with Pope and his group of college and pro wide receivers.

Yeah, Gaskins couldn’t put the work on display for college coaches right away, but he and his circle of people aren’t the types to take the negative view on, well, anything.

“The good thing about it — you have to look at the positive of it — was that he had an opportunity to really, really work on his technique, really hone in on how to play the game and really, really perfect his craft. That was the positive of it,” Pope said. “The negative of it is every kid wants to go out and get an offer and things like that, and it’s hard not to worry. But it’s just timing. And at the time, when he was doing his work, it wasn’t necessary.”

Show on the road