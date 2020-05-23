Reel ’em in: Husker commits Prochazka, Lutovsky spending springtime fishing, peer recruiting

They committed early. They stay up to date on the NU staff’s recruiting efforts. They peer recruit. They work out. They fish. Essentially, they’re making the most out of what they have to work with in an otherwise very odd recruiting cycle.

“It’s a bit tougher because you don’t get the face-to-face interaction with guys that you want to get,” said Prochazka, who’s been committed to NU since September. “Twitter is a very useful tool and there’s Snapchat and stuff, so it’s kind of the same, but just without the face-to-face.”

“We’re trying to do the best we can without them being able to come and see us, so anything helps,” Lutovsky said. “It’s not as good as seeing them in person, but it’s a lot better than doing nothing at all.”

Peer recruiting gets talked about a lot, but most of the time its exact utility is hard to measure. For this pair of offensive linemen — each of whom were frequent visitors to Lincoln before the coronavirus put a halt to in-person recruiting that will last, at the very least, more than three months — there’s a natural topic of conversation.

“I just kind of explain to them why I chose Nebraska, what I love about it, all the great things about it, which, you can go on and on,” Lutovsky said.