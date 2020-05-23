Reel ’em in: Husker commits Prochazka, Lutovsky spending spring time fishing, peer recruiting

Teddy Prochazka let out a pronounced sigh as he prepared to combat what he considered a grievous falsehood.
Of course, the claim being made wasn’t about the recruitment of the Class of 2021 offensive lineman or the current state of the world.
In fact, it was being made by his own future teammate, fellow Nebraska football verbal commit and fellow offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky.
Lutovsky, not 15 minutes earlier, contended to a reporter that he was a better fisherman than Prochazka, and Prochazka responded like a guy who’s heard this one a few times before.
“I know he thinks that, but it’s just not true,” Prochazka said. “I’ll let him think that.”
Lutovsky, naturally, had already prepared for this.
“You might hear a different thing out of Teddy, but just know that he’s a liar and it’s not true,” he said. “It’s not true. I’m better.”
In a way, the fishing and the friendly jabs back and forth between Prochazka, a 6-foot-9, 285-pound tackle from Elkhorn and Lutovsky, a 6-6, 320-pound guard from Mount Pleasant, Iowa, are simply ways to pass the relative monotony of stay-at-home orders and the school-from-home reality that kids across the country have faced.
How many days of fishing did it take you to catch all three? https://t.co/SlGsBXN1Aw— Henry Lutovsky (@Luto_72) May 1, 2020
Fisherman!!! 🎣 🎣 @ChristophetSr @JaePaul3 pic.twitter.com/9l5fjm06fL— Christopher “POOH” Paul Jr. (@PoohPaul4) May 16, 2020
Step up the game boys... @TeddyProchazka @Luto_72 @PoohPaul4 #GBR pic.twitter.com/5u06Gbpu9H— Marcus Mbow (@MarcusMbow) May 22, 2020
In another way, though, it’s good for at least a little bit more than that. The competition for fishing conquests has spread to most of the Huskers’ 2021 recruiting class so far and even to some of the players Nebraska is trying to convince to jump on board. As an extension, then, maybe it’s not surprising that the pair of massive linemen have established themselves as the foundation of Nebraska’s next class.
They committed early. They stay up to date on the NU staff’s recruiting efforts. They peer recruit. They work out. They fish. Essentially, they’re making the most out of what they have to work with in an otherwise very odd recruiting cycle.
“It’s a bit tougher because you don’t get the face-to-face interaction with guys that you want to get,” said Prochazka, who’s been committed to NU since September. “Twitter is a very useful tool and there’s Snapchat and stuff, so it’s kind of the same, but just without the face-to-face.”
“We’re trying to do the best we can without them being able to come and see us, so anything helps,” Lutovsky said. “It’s not as good as seeing them in person, but it’s a lot better than doing nothing at all.”
Peer recruiting gets talked about a lot, but most of the time its exact utility is hard to measure. For this pair of offensive linemen — each of whom were frequent visitors to Lincoln before the coronavirus put a halt to in-person recruiting that will last, at the very least, more than three months — there’s a natural topic of conversation.
“I just kind of explain to them why I chose Nebraska, what I love about it, all the great things about it, which, you can go on and on,” Lutovsky said.
“I mainly talk about the experience on gameday,” Prochazka said. “Then obviously, you’ve got to mention the new facilities that Nebraska is getting and just try to paint that picture of them that they probably can’t get to see themselves right now.”
Both are very confident in the way the class is coming together so far. Needless to say, they’re excited about having three massive offensive linemen on board in themselves and 6-8, 330-pound Utah tackle Branson Yager.
“I think it’s great,” said Lutovsky, who is back to working out at Strength U in addition to working part-time as a helping hand at a trucking company. “It shows where the coaching staff’s priorities are, and they know that if you want to win in the Big Ten, you have to have a dominant run game. If you look at our last few classes, they’ve been recruiting bigger guys like Branson, like Teddy.”
Can’t let @Luto_72 and @TeddyProchazka show me up. First bass baby!! #GBR pic.twitter.com/CzN4xQue8I— Branson Yager (@BransonYager) May 22, 2020
Given what head coach Scott Frost has said, too, about potentially taking a smaller class this year, plus the shutdown and the way Nebraska has closed strong each of the past two seasons, Lutovsky says he thinks the seven-man class is right where it needs to be.
“I think it’s going to be great,” Lutovksy said. “I don’t know where we’re at in the Big Ten, I think it’s like low to mid in the Big Ten, but that’s just because we haven’t filled out the class and we don’t pressure kids into committing early like some of these schools do. …
“We’re going to get the right guys in this program.”
That’s life in recruiting all the time, but also particularly so this year, where prospects have committed at a faster rate than ever before based on data from 247Sports. Also, nobody really knows what will happen if and when recruits are allowed to take visits again.
As these guys see it, the best way to navigate all of this is to just be yourself. And that, to circle it back, means chirping at each other about fishing. That’s how it started.
“It’s just kind of a quarantine activity. I picked up fishing, went out with some friends to catch some fish, and I sent a picture to Henry,” Prochazka said. “As one does, he said it wasn’t as big of a fish as he’s caught before.”
Now fishing's a way to stay connected with friends and future teammates in a spring of social distancing.
Just don’t expect any agreement on who does it best.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!