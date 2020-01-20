Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 20: 2021 TE Fidone talks 'eye-opening' visit to Huskers

“It was pretty eye-opening, because Coach Frost and the tight ends coach and the running backs coach all told me that I’m their priority in the 2021 class, which that makes you feel pretty loved and pretty wanted,” Fidone said.

Fidone recently picked up offers from Georgia and Florida and has quickly become a national recruit. Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise, given the way the tight end position has re-emerged, particularly at the NFL level, where high-end players at the position are among the most dangerous and dangerous of offensive weapons.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s become that position that every school wants and that’s definitely beneficial for me right now,” Fidone said. “It’s a perfect time. Everybody wants tight ends that don’t just block but they can run and stretch the field and catch and are agile and aren’t just (in-line) tight ends.”

That athleticism, Fidone said, was honed from his past as a backfield player.

“I used to play running back, so that probably kind of helped me with my footwork and speed an quickness and all that,” Fidone said. “That’s probably where it all started. It was my dream to play running back, but then I grew. Now I’m a tight end.”