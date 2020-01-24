Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 24: 2022 in-state prospect Woods lands Husker offer; big junior day on tap

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as the second National Signing Day approaches in early February.
The latest in-state scholarship offer from Nebraska is to a player who's just halfway through his high school playing career.
That's 2022 Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods, who announced he had picked up an offer from inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud on Friday morning.
Woods, listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, has been a fixture on gameday and unofficial visits in Lincoln over the past year and has blossomed into a Division I prospect, having already picked up and offer from Iowa State.
Woods is the second known player from the 2022 class in Nebraska to earn a scholarship offer from the home-state Huskers, joining Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson.
The Cyclones offered back in November and, according to 247Sports, like Woods as an offensive lineman, though he does play both sides of the ball for Central.
Ruud is making the rounds in the Omaha area today before a big junior day tomorrow and is also expected to stop by Bellevue West, where 2021 target Keagan Johnson and 2020 wide receiver signee Zavier Betts go to school. Originally, new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick was slated to stop by this week, but Thunderbirds head coach Michael Huffman told the Journal Star that may actually now happen next week.
A busy Saturday: Nebraska's junior day will indeed be a big one. Husker Extra gave an early preview earlier in the week with some insights from Michigan lineman Ru'Quan Buckley and other players NU has already offered for 2021 like Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch, Iowa) and Ryan Keeler (La Grange Park, Illinois) and athlete Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa).
The Journal Star's also confirmed that a pair of regional four-star prospects near the top of Nebraska's board are slated to be on campus in defensive back Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) and outside linebacker T.J. Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa).
You have free articles remaining.
In all, NU is expecting to host more than 15 players who already hold scholarship offers and several more who could earn them either over the weekend or down the road.
A couple of intriguing linemen who already hold offers: Dffensive lineman Michael Mokofisi (Woods Cross, Utah) and offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (Wauwatosa, Wisconsin).
NU is also slated to host defensive lineman Tobechi Okali (Kansas City), whose school Tuioti was just at earlier this week, and 6-2, 180-pound four-star wide receiver Quenton Barnes (Antioch, Tennessee).
Mbow doesn't have an offer from the in-state Badgers yet, but both Iowa and Iowa State have offered since Nebraska pulled the trigger in late December.
Mokofisi is a big defensive tackle from Utah who already has lots of West Coast options, but is being recruited hard by defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
NCAA rule change on official visits: The NCAA this week passed a rule that will make official visits a little more straightforward to manage for schools like Nebraska.
Instead of the year's worth of visits resetting on Aug. 1, the annual cycle will reset April 1.
Because of the way the recruiting cycle has accelerated since the introduction of the December signing period, official visits essentially run on an April through January clock. Because the annual count toward a maximum of 56 official visitors didn't follow the same cycle, though, the spring and summer the past couple years have ended up being a balancing act between two separate recruiting classes. Do you bring in visitors in January for the 2020 class or save them for April and June for 2021 prospects? Now, that won't be a problem.
Schools can also roll over a maximum of six unused visits for a yearly maximum of 62.
That's the position Nebraska will almost certainly be in come April 1, considering they've used only 37 of 56 by the Journal Star's count for the current cycle.
This story will be updated.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.