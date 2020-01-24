Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 24: 2022 in-state prospect Woods lands Husker offer; big junior day on tap

Mokofisi is a big defensive tackle from Utah who already has lots of West Coast options, but is being recruited hard by defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

NCAA rule change on official visits: The NCAA this week passed a rule that will make official visits a little more straightforward to manage for schools like Nebraska.

Instead of the year's worth of visits resetting on Aug. 1, the annual cycle will reset April 1.

Because of the way the recruiting cycle has accelerated since the introduction of the December signing period, official visits essentially run on an April through January clock. Because the annual count toward a maximum of 56 official visitors didn't follow the same cycle, though, the spring and summer the past couple years have ended up being a balancing act between two separate recruiting classes. Do you bring in visitors in January for the 2020 class or save them for April and June for 2021 prospects? Now, that won't be a problem.

Schools can also roll over a maximum of six unused visits for a yearly maximum of 62.

That's the position Nebraska will almost certainly be in come April 1, considering they've used only 37 of 56 by the Journal Star's count for the current cycle.

This story will be updated.

