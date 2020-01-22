Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 22: Huskers well-represented in final 2020 Rivals recruiting rankings

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as the second National Signing Day approaches in early February.
Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class is well-represented in Rivals' final prospect rankings for the cycle.
Recruiting rankings only mean so much — they clearly mean something, an argument for another day — but six Huskers showed up in the publication's final iteration of the top 250 players in the nation.
The list: No. 59 wide receiver Zavier Betts (Bellevue West), No. 64 offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas), No. 171 quarterback Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama), No. 202 inside linebacker Keyshawn Greene (Crawfordville, Florida), No. 232 running back Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) and No. 234 safety Henry Gray (Miami).
Four other players also finished as four-star prospects but outside of the top 250: junior college receiver Omar Manning, juco linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements, cornerback Jaiden Francois (Homestead, Florida) and wide receiver Marcus Fleming (Miami).
Landing Betts and Corcoran marks the second straight year NU has signed two top-100 overall players under Scott Frost, following wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and defensive lineman Ty Robinson in the 2019 class.
Of the 2020 players listed above, Corcoran, Smothers, Mauga-Clements and Gray are on campus already and the rest are slated to arrive late in the spring or over the summer.
Road updates: NU coaches were flung around the country again Wednesday. Running backs coach Ryan Held made the rounds in Oklahoma, including a stop at Morrison's Edison High.
Coaches can continue to visit signees during the contact period, so no surprise Held is checking on the remaining guys who are not yet enrolled at Nebraska.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti wasn't far away, stopping at schools in the Kansas City area.
Head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander are thought to be in Alabama, where they've spent time in Montgomery and Mobile, visiting schools and offering prospects, including five-star 2021 defensive back Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Pinson, Alabama).
That area is also home to NU's most recent official visitor, wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine (Spanish Fort, Alabama), so it's possible an in-home visit is upcoming on that front. Abrams-Draine has a busy schedule coming up, and it appears to be in at least some state of flux.
He tweeted Wednesday that he's set to visit Missouri on Friday and his 247Sports profile still shows a slated Florida State visit for Jan. 31.
More new offers: Nebraska has steadily been offering 2021 players and beyond during the contact period and that will almost certainly continue through the spring and summer.
Among the players offered most recently are a pair of Seffner Christian Academy (Florida) players in 2021 tight end Michael Trigg and 2022 tight end/athlete Tony Livingston.
Both players are already highly recruited, as Trigg also picked up an Ohio State offer on Wednesday and holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and many others.
Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton extended the offers and was stopping in at other schools in the Tampa area, too, including Jefferson High.
2021 Husker football recruits
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|LB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|RJ Sorensen
|DL
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School)
|***
