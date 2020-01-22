Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 22: Huskers well-represented in final 2020 Rivals recruiting rankings

Of the 2020 players listed above, Corcoran, Smothers, Mauga-Clements and Gray are on campus already and the rest are slated to arrive late in the spring or over the summer.

Road updates: NU coaches were flung around the country again Wednesday. Running backs coach Ryan Held made the rounds in Oklahoma, including a stop at Morrison's Edison High.

Coaches can continue to visit signees during the contact period, so no surprise Held is checking on the remaining guys who are not yet enrolled at Nebraska.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti wasn't far away, stopping at schools in the Kansas City area.

Head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander are thought to be in Alabama, where they've spent time in Montgomery and Mobile, visiting schools and offering prospects, including five-star 2021 defensive back Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Pinson, Alabama).

That area is also home to NU's most recent official visitor, wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine (Spanish Fort, Alabama), so it's possible an in-home visit is upcoming on that front. Abrams-Draine has a busy schedule coming up, and it appears to be in at least some state of flux.