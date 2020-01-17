Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 17: Husker coaches hit the road

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as the second National Signing Day approaches in early February.

It is a snowy Friday morning in Lincoln, but the Nebraska football coaching staff is out on the road en force recruiting as a two-week contact period opens.

To open, let's reset where the Cornhuskers stand at this point in the 2020 cycle. They signed 23 players in December -- a class that ranks No. 18 nationally according to Rivals and No. 20 according to 247Sports -- and enters the January contact period with just two spots remaining in the class.

Those spots can either be taken by recruits or players in the transfer portal between now and the 2020 season, but the number doesn't go up if players leave NU, so the Huskers will be judicious in how they go about filling them.

One official visitor is wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine of Spanish Fort, Alabama, who is slated to make it to Lincoln today -- whether allowing, of course -- and it's not a stretch to think defensive line coach Tony Tuioti will be in to see Rigby, Idaho defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai before long, too.