Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 17: Husker coaches (attempt to) hit the road in snowy weather

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as the second National Signing Day approaches in early February.
It is a snowy Friday morning in Lincoln, but the Nebraska football coaching staff is out on the road en force recruiting as a two-week contact period opens.
To open, let's reset where the Cornhuskers stand at this point in the 2020 cycle. They signed 23 players in December — a class that ranks No. 18 nationally according to Rivals and No. 20 according to 247Sports — and enters the January contact period with just two spots remaining in the class.
Those spots can either be taken by recruits or players in the transfer portal between now and the 2020 season, but the number doesn't go up if players leave NU, so the Huskers will be judicious in how they go about filling them.
One official visitor is wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine of Spanish Fort, Alabama, who is slated to make it to Lincoln today — weather allowing, of course — and it's not a stretch to think defensive line coach Tony Tuioti will be in to see Rigby, Idaho, defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai before long, too.
Outside of those two, it will be interesting to see how far Nebraska's interest in remaining 2020 players advances.
That means, by and large, much of NU's travels over the next couple of weeks will be to check on existing signees and to get into the schools of many 2021 prospects around the country.
Some updates to get started:
One note off the top is that some of Nebraska's coaches did not make it out on the road recruiting Friday due to bad weather and school closures. Travel conditions obviously aren't ideal, and any recruiting regarding 2021 prospects at this point is limited to getting to players' schools, which is rendered impossible if school is closed.
So, with that caveat in mind, here's what the Journal Star's learned about where coaches were at least slated to begin the weekend.
*** NU head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander are expected to make the rounds in Iowa on Friday, which isn't a surprise given the Huskers already have one verbal pledge for 2021 out of the state in offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky and are recruiting several others. That list includes, but isn't limited to, four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers (Tiffin), three-star defensive lineman Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch) and four-star tight end Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs), three players high on Nebraska's list.
*** Ryan Held is expected to be in Dallas early in the contact period to see signed junior college wide receiver Omar Manning (Kilgore College). Held will undoubtedly get a lot of miles in over the next two weeks, but he'll also stop in to see some of the guys who are signed but have not yet arrived on campus.
*** Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud was supposed to kick things off in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where Nebraska recently picked up a verbal pledge from 2021 four-star linebacker Randolph Kpai out of Washington High. The Sioux Falls school district canceled school on Friday, however.
*** One interesting development: Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman told the Journal Star on Thursday that he was expecting Husker offensive quality control coach Steve Cooper to visit on Friday. The Thunderbirds, of course, have both NU 2020 wide receiver signee Zavier Betts and offered 2021 athlete Keagan Johnson.
The school is closed for the day now due to the inclement weather, but Cooper, an offensive quality control coach, would only be on the road recruiting in place of a full-time assistant. NU is in transition with outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson just formally being hired Thursday — he said on Sports Nightly that he was going to "hit the ground running" in terms of recruiting, but that doesn't mean he's already on the road — but the coaches who have visited Bellevue West recently include Frost, Ruud and offensive coordinator Troy Walters.
*** Three-star 2021 pass-rusher Derek Wilkins (Rancho Santa Margarita, California) tweeted on Friday morning that he had made it to Lincoln for his unofficial visit. Wilkins is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 and has several Pac-12 offers. This is his first known visit to NU and he'll be around Saturday for the Huskers' junior day, too.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|LB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|RJ Sorensen
|DL
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School)
|***
