Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 17: Husker coaches (attempt to) hit the road in snowy weather

That means, by and large, much of NU's travels over the next couple of weeks will be to check on existing signees and to get into the schools of many 2021 prospects around the country.

Some updates to get started:

One note off the top is that some of Nebraska's coaches did not make it out on the road recruiting Friday due to bad weather and school closures. Travel conditions obviously aren't ideal, and any recruiting regarding 2021 prospects at this point is limited to getting to players' schools, which is rendered impossible if school is closed.

So, with that caveat in mind, here's what the Journal Star's learned about where coaches were at least slated to begin the weekend.

*** NU head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander are expected to make the rounds in Iowa on Friday, which isn't a surprise given the Huskers already have one verbal pledge for 2021 out of the state in offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky and are recruiting several others. That list includes, but isn't limited to, four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers (Tiffin), three-star defensive lineman Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch) and four-star tight end Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs), three players high on Nebraska's list.