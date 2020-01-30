Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 30: Frost in to see 2020 signee Nixon on Thursday; stretch run is on

Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson was in Massachusetts, stopping in at Dexter Southfield in Brookline, among other places.

As has been the theme of January so far, Nebraska continues to churn out scholarship offers for the 2021 and 2022 classes. A big swath of offers went out in the Las Vegas area recently to players from both classes -- including 2021 wide receiver Michael Jackson III at Desert Pines High -- and others have gone out around the country.

*** Trip to Utah still coming?: It appears one of the last remaining stops for the weekend will be to Utah to see 2020 defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai, a Rigby, High standout and one of the last remaining players NU is pursuing for the current class.

Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez told the Journal Star on Wednesday night that the Huskers had not yet been through this week, while Washington and Utah were scheduled Wednesday and Thursday.

Those three appear to be in best position for the 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive lineman, and he told 247Sports this week that Kansas State also remains in the picture for what is shaping up to be a National Signing Day decision.

Nebraska has tried to line up in-home visits with key prospects just before the onset of a dead period before, doing just that with four-star defensive lineman Ty Robinson last December and taking the entire staff to Arizona to put the full-court press on. Might something similar be in store for this weekend with Togiai?

