Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 30: Frost in to see 2020 signee Nixon on Thursday; stretch run is on

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as the second National Signing Day approaches in early February.
In the final days before a recruiting dead period arrives and National Signing Day No. 2 -- which will be far, far quieter than the first in December -- follows on Wednesday, Nebraska coaches are still out on the road recruiting.
Head coach Scott Frost is expected in Waco, Texas on Thursday afternoon to see 2020 wide receiver signee Will Nixon, Nixon confirmed to the Journal Star. It wouldn't be a surprise if new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick was along on that trip.
NU didn't get out to see Nixon in-home in December before he signed in part because his dad, Jeff, was an assistant coach at Baylor and was preparing for the Big 12 championship game and then a bowl game. Since then, Jeff Nixon has reportedly accepted a job on former Bears head coach Matt Rhule's new staff with the Carolina Panthers.
Frost and Lubick are also expected to swing by Bellevue West (and perhaps other Omaha-area schools) on Friday for 2020 wide receiver signee Zavier Betts and also 2021 athlete Keagan Johnson.
Meanwhile, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco was working in Arizona, where he stopped by Casteel High, southeast of Phoenix, where former Husker linebacker and quarterback Bobby Newcombe is the head coach.
Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson was in Massachusetts, stopping in at Dexter Southfield in Brookline, among other places.
As has been the theme of January so far, Nebraska continues to churn out scholarship offers for the 2021 and 2022 classes. A big swath of offers went out in the Las Vegas area recently to players from both classes -- including 2021 wide receiver Michael Jackson III at Desert Pines High -- and others have gone out around the country.
*** Trip to Utah still coming?: It appears one of the last remaining stops for the weekend will be to Utah to see 2020 defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai, a Rigby, High standout and one of the last remaining players NU is pursuing for the current class.
Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez told the Journal Star on Wednesday night that the Huskers had not yet been through this week, while Washington and Utah were scheduled Wednesday and Thursday.
Those three appear to be in best position for the 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive lineman, and he told 247Sports this week that Kansas State also remains in the picture for what is shaping up to be a National Signing Day decision.
Nebraska has tried to line up in-home visits with key prospects just before the onset of a dead period before, doing just that with four-star defensive lineman Ty Robinson last December and taking the entire staff to Arizona to put the full-court press on. Might something similar be in store for this weekend with Togiai?
