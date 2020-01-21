Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 21: Another busy junior day ahead for Huskers

This will be Buckley's first time visiting Lincoln but he said he is "already looking forward to many more."

NU is also slated to host some 2021 prospects who don't yet have scholarship offers but are on the radar screen, including quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic) and athlete Arland Bruce (Olathe, Kansas).

NU to be at full strength on the road soon: As Nebraska's coaching staff has been in flux over the past couple of weeks, NU has had offensive quality control coach Steve Cooper out on the road recruiting.

Last week Cooper, who works with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, stopped by Bellevue West. On Tuesday, he was in Dallas making rounds, one of which was a stop at South Oak Cliff High.

Soon, though, NU's two newest coaches will be on the road. Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson was in New Jersey on Tuesday and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is only about a day behind his new colleague.

Dawson announced his return to action in a unique way, tweeting out a Rodney Dangerfield GIF from "Back To School." Back into recruiting like a triple lindy off the high dive, indeed.