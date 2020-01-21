Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 21: Another busy junior day ahead for Huskers

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as the second National Signing Day approaches in early February.
As the January contact period rolls on, the main thrust of Nebraska's recruiting efforts remain on the 2021 class and beyond.
With that in mind, here's a partial look at what is shaping up to be another busy junior day Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska is expected to host a group that includes offered players like defensive linemen Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch, Iowa) and Ryan Keeler (La Grange Park, Illinois); athlete Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) and two-way lineman Ru'Quan Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan).
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti visited Buckley's Godwin Heights High on Tuesday, and Buckley told the Journal Star he's already formed a strong relationship with NU's defensive line coach.
Back out in 2020 spreading the @HuskerFBNation brand‼️ #GBR 🌽🤙🏽☠️ pic.twitter.com/hlnBzS5sxo— Tony Tuioti (@CoachTuioti92) January 21, 2020
"My relationship with (Tuioti) has been great," Buckley said. "We laugh and joke and he’s keep telling me when I get there, I’m not leaving. (He'll) have the security guards lock me in.
"I’m looking forward (to) this visit to feel like I’m home and the coaching staff love me and my mom. … Also I’m looking forward to see the whole place educationwise and more because I also love engineering."
This will be Buckley's first time visiting Lincoln but he said he is "already looking forward to many more."
Shout out out to To Coach Cooper for stopping by showing love to South Oak Cliff HS! #SOCNATION pic.twitter.com/2nmMMoFFm6— Coach Traylor (@coach_traylor) January 21, 2020
NU is also slated to host some 2021 prospects who don't yet have scholarship offers but are on the radar screen, including quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic) and athlete Arland Bruce (Olathe, Kansas).
NU to be at full strength on the road soon: As Nebraska's coaching staff has been in flux over the past couple of weeks, NU has had offensive quality control coach Steve Cooper out on the road recruiting.
Last week Cooper, who works with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, stopped by Bellevue West. On Tuesday, he was in Dallas making rounds, one of which was a stop at South Oak Cliff High.
Soon, though, NU's two newest coaches will be on the road. Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson was in New Jersey on Tuesday and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is only about a day behind his new colleague.
GBR!! pic.twitter.com/quKYPTmifs— mikedawson (@coachdawsgbr) January 21, 2020
Dawson announced his return to action in a unique way, tweeting out a Rodney Dangerfield GIF from "Back To School." Back into recruiting like a triple lindy off the high dive, indeed.
Fidone keeps racking up offers: Four-star tight end Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) heard from Nebraska coaches this past weekend that he's at the top of their wish list for 2021.
Competition is stiff, though, and Wisconsin jumped into the mix on Tuesday by extending the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Fidone a scholarship offer, too, he announced via Twitter.
Fidone's already been to Lincoln four times and told the Journal Star he'd like to take his official visits in the spring if possible.
