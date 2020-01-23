Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 23: A few young QBs on the Huskers' radar screen for 2021, beyond

“It won’t affect the initial analysis,” he said in May. “Let’s say you’re watching 10 2022 quarterbacks and man, out of those 10 guys, there are four guys that are just really, really athletic. Those are guys you say, ‘Man, let’s do it.’ Right? The other guys, you’re not necessarily going to put them by the wayside because there’s a lot of maturity left. You’re going to keep an eyeball on them to see how they mature and if they get more athletic and faster, because sometimes guys at that age can be a little gawky, they haven’t grown into their body yet. So let’s keep an eyeball on those guys as we move forward.