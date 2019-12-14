Recruiting Ticker: Huskers making final push for OLB Johnson; state title for Delancy

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Wednesday) draws closer.
Another day, another top-of-the-board recruit to attempt to close for Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and company.
On Saturday afternoon, Frost and a likely cadre of Husker assistants headed to Minnesota to have a final in-person meeting with four-star outside linebacker Kaden Johnson.
The Minnehaha Academy standout has a basketball game in the area on Saturday evening which the coaches will watch, and then they'll likely spend some time with Johnson and his family.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has been a longtime target for NU and is still considering the Huskers, Wisconsin and Oregon State.
Frost in the past has made a priority of being the last in-home visitor for prospects that are at the top of Nebraska's wish list — players like defensive lineman Ty Robinson and Noa Pola-Gates last December.
The Huskers also have three players on campus on official visits in junior college outside linebacker Niko Cooper (Hutchinson Community College, Kansas), defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho) and linebacker Keyshawn Greene (Crawfordville, Florida).
Saturday is the last day coaches can see players at their homes or schools in person, while Sunday is the last day players can be on campus before a dead period begins Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
So, the push is on. Frost wouldn't be visiting Johnson in person if NU thought he was going to take his recruitment into January.
Delancy, Fleming win state title: A NU verbal pledge and one of the school's top remaining recruiting targets left their high school careers on a high note over the weekend.
Three-star defensive back pledge Ronald Delancy III and four-star wide receiver target Marcus Fleming won a state championship with Miami Northwestern on Saturday afternoon, the school's third straight title.
And I ended my high school career with a BANG !!!!🐐 pic.twitter.com/L4WxP1wAG8— Ronald Delancy III ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_TherealkingRjj) December 14, 2019
Fleming, whom Nebraska covets in large part because of his speed -- he's won state titles in Florida in the 100 meters and 200 and has been clocked in at the low 10.4-second range -- caught a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the Bulls' 34-17 win over Orlando Jones High.
Fleming is set to announce his college choice on Wednesday and his finalists include the Huskers, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Maryland.
Delancy committed this fall and has been peer recruiting several players in Florida since he pledged to the Huskers.
Slusher visiting Arkansas: Four-star defensive back prospect Myles Slusher (Broken Bow, Oklahoma) is wrapping up the contact period by taking an official visit to Arkansas.
Slusher has been on Nebraska's radar screen all fall and took an official visit to Lincoln in September. He attended at least two games and had Frost and company in to see him earlier this week.
Slusher has been verbally committed to Oregon but clearly both the Huskers and Razorbacks feel like they're still in the picture as well. Slusher also took an official visit to UCLA earlier this month.
This story will be updated.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.