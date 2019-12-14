Recruiting Ticker: Huskers making final push for OLB Johnson; state title for Delancy

Saturday is the last day coaches can see players at their homes or schools in person, while Sunday is the last day players can be on campus before a dead period begins Monday.

So, the push is on. Frost wouldn't be visiting Johnson in person if NU thought he was going to take his recruitment into January.

Delancy, Fleming win state title: A NU verbal pledge and one of the school's top remaining recruiting targets left their high school careers on a high note over the weekend.

Three-star defensive back pledge Ronald Delancy III and four-star wide receiver target Marcus Fleming won a state championship with Miami Northwestern on Saturday afternoon, the school's third straight title.

Fleming, whom Nebraska covets in large part because of his speed -- he's won state titles in Florida in the 100 meters and 200 and has been clocked in at the low 10.4-second range -- caught a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the Bulls' 34-17 win over Orlando Jones High.

Fleming is set to announce his college choice on Wednesday and his finalists include the Huskers, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Maryland.