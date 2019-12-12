Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 12: WR commit Betts not signing in December; stretch run for Frost, Huskers

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
Nebraska verbal commitment Zavier Betts will not be signing his National Letter of Intent next week, Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman confirmed to the Journal Star on Thursday afternoon.
Betts, a four-star wide receiver, is on track to qualify academically and will sign his NLI "in the spring," Huffman told the Journal Star, setting him up to arrive at NU in the spring or summer.
Huffman and Betts each said last month that Betts has made significant strides academically over the past year.
“School’s actually going a lot better this year than it has in the past,” Betts said then. “That’s great for me because it helps me kind of get ready for what it’s going to be like in college.”
After December, the next window to sign a NLI comes in February.
For most of the first 10 days of the December contact period, Nebraska spanned the country and saw players at an efficient clip. With the end in sight, head coach Scott Frost and company ratcheted up the pace another notch on Wednesday and (well) into Thursday morning.
Frost spent a chunk of Wednesday in Lincoln, where four-star wide receiver Alante Brown (Chicago) took a midweek official visit, then made an evening trip to Oklahoma to see four-star defensive back Myles Slusher along with assistants Erik Chinander, Travis Fisher and Mario Verduzco.
Thank you so much coaches for visiting our son Myles today!#GBR #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/AGEQYfjBrt— Blanca Slusher (@SlusherBlanca) December 12, 2019
Tulsa is also where NU 2020 running back verbal commit Sevion Morrison lives and also where the Huskers are recruiting four-star wide receiver Javian Hester. Frost visited Morrison last week, but Held was back to see him on Wednesday night and several assistants visited Hester, too.
My and my guy was chilling lastnight 😎 #GBR 🤫 pic.twitter.com/VXYSkoOPnY— Sevion morrison ⚡️ (@SevyMorrison28) December 12, 2019
After Tulsa, Frost got back to Lincoln to make an appearance at NU's "Homegrown" walk-on event — he didn't land until almost 9 p.m. — before another quick turnaround.
Frost (and likely a batch of assistants) got back on the plane at about 10:30 p.m. and headed for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, not hitting the ground until nearly 3 a.m. Eastern time.
That's where NU will stage much of its final push before the early National Signing Day. The Huskers have several prospects in the area and are fighting for players like defensive back Jaiden Francois (Homestead, Florida) and wide receiver Marcus Fleming (Miami), who is a high school teammate of defensive back commit Ronald Delancy III at Miami Northwestern.
The big question now is who else Frost will see in the coming days. Almost sure to be on the list outside of Florida are junior college wide receiver Omar Manning in Texas and high school outside linebacker Kaden Johnson in Minneapolis.
In addition to today and tomorrow, the staff might be able to strategically use the weekend. Last Saturday, Frost and running backs coach Ryan Held made a quick trip to Kansas in the midst of hosting players on campus for official visits.
But, obviously, the next 48 hours will include most of the rest of the in-home visits from the staff. The Huskers have 15 verbal pledges so far. How high will the number climb in the next week?
Dickerson's top three: Omaha Westside junior Avante Dickerson has a year before he can sign with a college program, but he announced a set of three schools he's considering on Thursday via Twitter.
Nebraska made the cut, as did Ohio State and LSU, who happen to be the top two seeds in this year's College Football Playoff.
Top 3 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lYwJAcn1zC— Avante Dickerson (@_dickerson1) December 12, 2019
Dickerson and Westside made it all the way to the Class A state championship game this fall before falling to Bellevue West in Memorial Stadium.
2020 Husker football recruits
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|6-2
|210
|Pleasant Hill, Calif. (Diablo Vall. College)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
