Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 12: WR commit Betts not signing in December; stretch run for Frost, Huskers

Frost spent a chunk of Wednesday in Lincoln, where four-star wide receiver Alante Brown (Chicago) took a midweek official visit, then made an evening trip to Oklahoma to see four-star defensive back Myles Slusher along with assistants Erik Chinander, Travis Fisher and Mario Verduzco.

Tulsa is also where NU 2020 running back verbal commit Sevion Morrison lives and also where the Huskers are recruiting four-star wide receiver Javian Hester. Frost visited Morrison last week, but Held was back to see him on Wednesday night and several assistants visited Hester, too.

After Tulsa, Frost got back to Lincoln to make an appearance at NU's "Homegrown" walk-on event — he didn't land until almost 9 p.m. — before another quick turnaround.

Frost (and likely a batch of assistants) got back on the plane at about 10:30 p.m. and headed for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, not hitting the ground until nearly 3 a.m. Eastern time.

That's where NU will stage much of its final push before the early National Signing Day. The Huskers have several prospects in the area and are fighting for players like defensive back Jaiden Francois (Homestead, Florida) and wide receiver Marcus Fleming (Miami), who is a high school teammate of defensive back commit Ronald Delancy III at Miami Northwestern.