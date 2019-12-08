Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 8: Will Nixon 'happy to be a Husker'; juco visitor Payne impressed with NU

Nixon locked in with NU: Husker verbal commit Will Nixon just polished off a prolific senior season at Midway High in Waco, Texas, piling up 2,087 total offensive yards and scoring 29 touchdowns while leading his team to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, his dad, Jeff, helped engineer a major turnaround as the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Baylor, getting the Bears to the Big 12 championship game and within an overtime loss to Oklahoma of a likely berth in the College Football Playoff.

Nixon, though, is happy to be a future Husker and isn't tempted by the chance to play for his dad.

"I'm happy with where I'm at, happy to be a Husker and I'm glad everything's gone well for me," Nixon told the Journal Star on Sunday. ...

"I'm happy for my dad, he helped change Baylor. It's a little weird to think about playing for my dad. It was weird to think for my dad to think about, because he calls most of the plays. It wouldn't have worked out very well."

Road warriors: NU head coach Scott Frost has been on the road every day since last Monday and that isn't going to change this week.