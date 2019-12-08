Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 8: Will Nixon 'happy to be a Husker'; juco visitor Payne impressed with NU

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
Nebraska had four known official visitors on campus this weekend, including junior college defensive linemen Pheldarius Payne from Lackawanna (Penn.) Community College and Jordon Riley from Garden City (Kan.) C.C.
Payne just wrapped up the juco season on Thursday night with a loss in the juco national championship game, wasting little time between the season ending and getting to Lincoln for an official visit.
His biggest takeaway from seeing NU? "That it’s a family and that they are few missing things away from a championship," Payne said.
At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Payne doesn't fit the exact mold for what the Huskers typically look for in the 3-4 at defensive end or outside linebacker, but Nebraska needs pass-rush punch any way it can find it and they think Payne can help in that department.
"They see me as a defensive end in the 3-4 scheme," Payne said. "(I can) pass rush and I have quickness and I am hungry to get to the ball."
Payne is currently verbally committed to North Carolina State. He's currently slated to graduate in May.
Nixon locked in with NU: Husker verbal commit Will Nixon just polished off a prolific senior season at Midway High in Waco, Texas, piling up 2,087 total offensive yards and scoring 29 touchdowns while leading his team to the playoffs.
Meanwhile, his dad, Jeff, helped engineer a major turnaround as the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Baylor, getting the Bears to the Big 12 championship game and within an overtime loss to Oklahoma of a likely berth in the College Football Playoff.
Nixon, though, is happy to be a future Husker and isn't tempted by the chance to play for his dad.
"I'm happy with where I'm at, happy to be a Husker and I'm glad everything's gone well for me," Nixon told the Journal Star on Sunday. ...
"I'm happy for my dad, he helped change Baylor. It's a little weird to think about playing for my dad. It was weird to think for my dad to think about, because he calls most of the plays. It wouldn't have worked out very well."
Road warriors: NU head coach Scott Frost has been on the road every day since last Monday and that isn't going to change this week.
Even with visitors on campus this weekend, he and Ryan Held got down to Kansas to see juco outside linebacker prospect Niko Cooper (Hutchinson C.C.) on Saturday afternoon.
Sunday, he's back on the recruiting trail after the visitors leave town and is expected to make stops into see a pair of verbal commitments in Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) and Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa).
Meanwhile, Held and outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt are headed back to Hutchinson to visit Cooper again, Cooper told the Journal Star on Saturday.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
