Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 6: Update on Husker DL target coates; new walk-on commit; more on an NU visitor

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
Nebraska is trying to win the services of junior college defensive lineman Julius Coates, a Rockford, Illinois, native who's spent the past two seasons at East Mississippi Community College.
On Friday, Coates officially reopened his recruitment, backing off his verbal pledge to Colorado.
I have decided to decommit from The University of Colorado. I would like to thank Coach Tucker , Coach Brumbaugh and the rest of the staff in Boulder for this opportunity.— Julius Coates (@_JuliusCoates3) December 6, 2019
Clearly, the 6-foot-7, 270-pounder has been looking around at his options for some time now. He visited Oregon and then was in Lincoln for NU's Black Friday game against Iowa. But the move to publicly say he's no longer headed to Colorado sets the stage for whatever his next decision is.
Togiai a coveted prospect: Even among NU's five known official visitors this weekend, which include three junior college players and high school pass-rusher Jimari Butler, a defensive end from Utah stands out.
That's Tanoa Togiai, who checks in at 6-7 and 295 pounds. His coach at Rigby High in Idaho, Armando Gonzalez, said Togiai has been a dominant force at the high school level.
"Being in Idaho, I think he's a little overlooked," Gonzalez said. "If he was in Southern California, he'd probably be a national recruit. … He's one heck of a good player. He's been so dominant for us, especially the last two years, that he's constantly getting double- and triple-teamed. There's no real blocking scheme, it's just, 'Don't let him beat you.'"
Togiai figures to be a tough pull for Nebraska, even though defensive line coach Tony Tuioti knows the family well.
Togiai's father played at Kansas State before a brief career in the NFL and his cousin, Tommy Togiai, is now at Ohio State, so the prospect of traveling far from home for college isn't totally out of the question.
Togiai, though, has had offers from BYU and Utah since his sophomore year of high school and is being pursued heavily by the Utes, who have a chance to win the Pac-12 on Friday night and potentially punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
"I think he'd be OK and Lincoln, as you know, is different from Manhattan, Kansas, and I think he'd be fine wherever he goes," Gonzalez said. "But his big thing right now is I know he wants to play close enough for his family to see him, so I don't know what that looks like for Kansas State and Nebraska and these schools that are coming in from the Midwest."
The visit to Lincoln is Togiai's third official so far. He used one to Utah in September and was at KSU in mid-October. The plan, according to Gonzalez, is for Togiai to take his recruitment into January and to sign in February.
That's in part because he also plays basketball and, now that the high school season has started, it's hard to fit the final two visits in.
Tuoiti was in Utah to see Rigby's season-opening 68-55 win over Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
"He was watching (Togiai) on the court and Togiai is 295 pounds, but he doesn't play like it," Gonzalez said. "He plays like he's a skinny guy."
A note for the future, too: Talin Togiai is just a sophomore at Rigby and is already 295 pounds, according to Gonzalez.
"They're both just massive," the coach said.
Huskers pick up walk-on commit: Nebraska on Friday afternoon added to its walk-on class when lineman Casey Doernemann announced via Twitter his intention to attend NU.
I am excited and proud to announce that I am walking on at the UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA!!! pic.twitter.com/7D5fQky0gH— Casey Doernemann (@CDoernemann62) December 6, 2019
Doernemann was an all-stater at Guardian Angels Central Catholic as a junior and could be again as a senior. Doernemann is listed at 6-5 and 265 pounds. He is the 17th known walk-on commit in the Huskers' 2020 class.
Walk-on punter offered: NU has made no bones about looking for competition in the kicking game, and made a walk-on offer to junior college punter Taiten Winkel on Friday.
WOW!! Blessed to have received an offer (pwo) from THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA! 🌽🔴⚪️ #GBR #AGTG pic.twitter.com/BqOapGlIWR— Taiten Winkel (@Taiten_wink5) December 6, 2019
Winkel, from Butler (Kansas) Community College, has been on campus in Lincoln this fall.
With Isaac Armstrong graduating, the main competitors for punting duties in 2020 at the moment appear to be William Przystup and Grant Detlefsen, both walk-ons, who will be a sophomore and a redshirt freshman, respectively, in 2020.
