Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 12: The stretch run is on for Frost, Huskers

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
For most of the first 10 days of the December contact period, Nebraska spanned the country and saw players at an efficient clip. With the end in sight, head coach Scott Frost and company ratcheted up the pace another notch on Wednesday and (well) into Thursday morning.
Frost spent a chunk of Wednesday in Lincoln, where four-star wide receiver Alante Brown (Chicago) took a midweek official visit, then made an evening trip to Oklahoma to see four-star defensive back Myles Slusher along with assistants Erik Chinander, Travis Fisher and Mario Verduzco. Then back to Lincoln to make an appearance at NU's "Homegrown" walk-on event -- Frost didn't get back to Lincoln until almost 9 p.m.
Thank you so much coaches for visiting our son Myles today!#GBR #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/AGEQYfjBrt— Blanca Slusher (@SlusherBlanca) December 12, 2019
Then he (and likely batch of assistants) got back on the plane around 10:30 p.m. and headed for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, not hitting the ground until nearly 3 a.m. Eastern time.
That's where NU will stage much of its final push before the early National Signing Day. The Huskers have several prospects in the area and are fighting for players like defensive back Jaiden Francois (Homestead, Fla.) and wide receiver Marcus Fleming (Miami), who is high school teammates with defensive back commit Ronald Delancy III at Miami Northwestern.
The big question now is who else Frost will see in the coming days. Almost sure to be on the list outside of Florida are junior college wide receiver Omar Manning in Texas and high school outside linebacker Kaden Johnson in Minneapolis.
In addition to today and tomorrow, the staff might be able to strategically use the weekend. Last Saturday, Frost and running backs coach Ryan Held made a quick trip to Kansas in the midst of hosting players on campus for official visits.
But, obviously, the next 48 hours will include most of the rest of the in-home visits from the staff. The Huskers have 15 verbal pledges so far. How high will the number climb in the next week?
This story will be updated.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|6-2
|210
|Pleasant Hill, Calif. (Diablo Vall. College)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
