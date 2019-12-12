Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 12: The stretch run is on for Frost, Huskers

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.

For most of the first 10 days of the December contact period, Nebraska spanned the country and saw players at an efficient clip. With the end in sight, head coach Scott Frost and company ratcheted up the pace another notch on Wednesday and (well) into Thursday morning.

Frost spent a chunk of Wednesday in Lincoln, where four-star wide receiver Alante Brown (Chicago) took a midweek official visit, then made an evening trip to Oklahoma to see four-star defensive back Myles Slusher along with assistants Erik Chinander, Travis Fisher and Mario Verduzco. Then back to Lincoln to make an appearance at NU's "Homegrown" walk-on event -- Frost didn't get back to Lincoln until almost 9 p.m.

Then he (and likely batch of assistants) got back on the plane around 10:30 p.m. and headed for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, not hitting the ground until nearly 3 a.m. Eastern time.

