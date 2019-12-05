Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 5: Huskers prepare to host five defensive visitors; juco LB Hodge decommits

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
Nebraska is set to host five official visitors this weekend, and the group is distinctly defensive.
The Husker coaching staff will return to Lincoln after spending the week on the road to host a group that includes junior college inside linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (Diablo Valley College), juco defensive linemen Jordon Riley (Garden City C.C.) and Pheldarius Payne (Lackawanna C.C.), high school defensive end Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho) and outside linebacker Jimari Butler (Mobile, Alabama), the Journal Star has confirmed.
The group of front seven players is indicative of where the Huskers have their priorities at this point in the recruiting cycle. Indeed, NU is looking to take at least one more defensive lineman and likely multiple, considering the school is getting a visit from Togiai, recently hosted and visited juco defensive end Julius Coates and now is bringing in another juco prospect in Riley.
Most of the Huskers' targets at wide receiver, the other main priority at this point, have already used an official visit to NU, a list that includes the likes of Omar Manning (Kilgore Junior College), Marcus Fleming (Miami) and Justin Robinson (McDonough, Georgia). At least one more, Alante Brown (Chicago) is set to visit later this month and Missouri commit Javian Hester (Tulsa, Oklahoma) could, as well.
Mauga-Clements represents one of the most interesting visitors of the cycle to date. He's originally from American Samoa and moved to the Bay Area in California to live with his father and prepare to try to play college football after his high school career on the Pacific island concluded.
Mauga-Clements is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, but his head coach at Diablo Valley, Mike Darr, said he was 5-11 and 165 his first day on campus as a freshman. He started at safety, but the staff and Mauga-Clements figured a growth spurt was coming and that he would eventually shift to linebacker.
"He's going to be 230 pounds when it's all said and done," Darr said.
At inside linebacker this fall, Mauga-Clements excelled, finishing with 61 tackles and a whopping 23 for loss.
Darr absolutely raves about Mauga-Clements, who has a 3.8 GPA while still adjusting to the language and a new culture.
"His first step, his trigger and his ability to close from Point A to Point B, it's unmatched. There's nobody in Northern California — I've seen film on every team out here — that's even close," Darr said. "The recruitment process kind of started this spring, because going into his freshman year, nobody knew who he was. … But you can't watch his film and not go, 'Whoa, what was that green flash?'"
Darr said the linebacker's had interest from LSU and has offers from most of the Pac-12.
"This is his first year playing linebacker and all he did was become our defensive player of the year in our conference," Darr said. "Our conference stacks up with anybody in the country and he was the defensive player of the year and it wasn't even close.
"His effort and his leadership and he has just a ferocious motor. He never ever stops. He just shows up and it doesn't matter what the score is or if it's a Tuesday practice. He's every coach's dream. He's exactly what you want."
Butler is a high school player who's verbally committed to Tennessee but is taking a visit anyway. He's projectable at 6-6 and 215 pounds, and has the kind of frame that teams covet off the edge.
He's been recruited by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and said he's looking forward to seeing Lincoln.
l"'m looking for a good vibe and a good time and really looking to see if the hype about Nebraska is what it really seems," Butler said.
Riley is enormous, listed at 6-5 and 330 pounds, and plays at a school that NU is plenty familiar with in Garden City.
Payne was a late addition to the known visitor group, first reported by 247Sports and confirmed Friday morning by the Journal Star. He is listed at 6-3 and 270 and is currently committed to North Carolina State, but told the Journal Star he'll be in Lincoln this weekend.
Togiai is newer on the public radar screen, but has just the kind of frame defensive line coach Tony Tuioti looks for in defensive ends at 6-6 and 295 pounds. He's also got pedigree. His father played in the NFL and his cousin, Tommy Togiai, was one of the most heralded high school recruits in Idaho state history and is now a sophomore defensive lineman at Ohio State.
Hodge decommits: Jamoi Hodge and Nebraska didn't last long.
The junior college linebacker, who only gave his verbal commitment to the Huskers shortly before Thanksgiving, announced via Twitter on Thursday that he's decommitted from NU and reopening his commitment.
I will be De-commiting from Nebraska. Recruitment 100% open— Jamoi Hodge (@jamoi_hodge_15) December 5, 2019
Hodge first gave his verbal pledge to Nebraska on Nov. 26 after visiting in mid-November for the Huskers' game against Wisconsin.
Reached via message by the Journal Star, Hodge said of his separation with NU, "Ask the coaches. I don't have nothin' to say."
He committed the same day as fellow juco linebacker Junior Aho. Hodge, a full qualifier, has four years to play three more collegiate seasons, so he isn't a typical junior college recruit in that regard.
Hodge was slated to begin his career in Lincoln as an inside linebacker. The Huskers have another juco inside linebacker, Mauga-Clements, slated for an official visit this weekend.
NU's 2020 class now stands at 14 verbal commitments.
Huskers visit LBs, pass-rushers: In the past 24 hours alone, the Huskers have visited several pass-rushers they've had on the radar screen for months.
Head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and tight ends coach Sean Beckton were in Georgia on Wednesday night to see 6-foot-6 Jared Ivey in Georgia, while defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was in California to see 6-5 defensive end/outside linebacker Nusi Malani (San Mateo).
