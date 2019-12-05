Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 5: Huskers prepare to host five defensive visitors; juco LB Hodge decommits

Darr said the linebacker's had interest from LSU and has offers from most of the Pac-12.

"This is his first year playing linebacker and all he did was become our defensive player of the year in our conference," Darr said. "Our conference stacks up with anybody in the country and he was the defensive player of the year and it wasn't even close.

"His effort and his leadership and he has just a ferocious motor. He never ever stops. He just shows up and it doesn't matter what the score is or if it's a Tuesday practice. He's every coach's dream. He's exactly what you want."

Butler is a high school player who's verbally committed to Tennessee but is taking a visit anyway. He's projectable at 6-6 and 215 pounds, and has the kind of frame that teams covet off the edge.

He's been recruited by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and said he's looking forward to seeing Lincoln.

l"'m looking for a good vibe and a good time and really looking to see if the hype about Nebraska is what it really seems," Butler said.

Riley is enormous, listed at 6-5 and 330 pounds, and plays at a school that NU is plenty familiar with in Garden City.