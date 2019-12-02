Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 2: Huskers pick up commit from walk-on kicker; a WR to watch; more juco activity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2019 football season View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Frost in Florida: The Nebraska coaching staff is spending the early portion of the contact period meeting with many of the already committed players of its 2020 class. Head coach Scott Frost on Sunday saw running back Sevion Morrison and quarterback Logan Smothers, while other assistants were out visiting outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran and others.

That will likely continue in the early portion of the week.

Frost will be in Florida, likely stopping to see committed cornerback Tamon Lynum in Orlando to kick things off on Monday.

Frost was with running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco in Oklahoma on Sunday and then with Verduzco in Alabama on Sunday night, and will likely be rendezvousing with other assistants in Florida this week.

Juco latest: Another junior college defensive lineman picked up a scholarship offer from the Huskers on Sunday evening.

Defensive tackle Jordon Riley of Garden City (Kansas) Community College grabbed his first Power Five offer from the Huskers, tweeting out the offer along with a picture of him and NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.