Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 3: Huskers looking for linebackers
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches from the sideline late in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. 

 MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer. 

Nebraska entered the December contact period with 15 verbal commitments and 11 total spots remaining in its 2020 class. The Huskers are still recruiting several positions for the current cycle, but linebackers, receivers and defensive backs are clear priorities, along with finding perhaps another defensive lineman. 

At linebacker, NU added two players late in November when the staff landed junior college players Junior Aho and Jamoi Hodge on the same day. So, as it stands, Aho joins Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) as players that project outside and Hodge is the lone inside backer in the class so far. 

The Huskers are involved with multiple players at each spot and have already visited several in recent days, making the two linebacker positions among the most interesting to watch over the next couple of weeks. 

One of Nebraska's key targets at outside linebacker has long been Kaden Johnson (St. Paul, Minnesota), whose reportedly had the Huskers in-home already and will undoubtedly get a visit from head coach Scott Frost between now and Dec. 14. Even after Regen Terry (Florence, Arizona) committed to Arizona on Monday, there are still several prospects out there. 

A couple, like Jared Ivey (Suwanee, Georgia) and Tuli Tuipulotu (Lawndale, Calif.) have already used official visits to Lincoln and remain uncommitted. 

Another to keep an eye on: Four-star Keyshawn Greene (Crawfordville, Fla.). NU could be in to see the 6-3, 200-pounder on Tuesday. The Wakulla High standout is currently committed to Florida State and has been since February, but the Seminoles are still without a permanent head coach. 

Greene ran a blistering 4.49 40-yard dash at The Opening over the summer and is considered the No. 169 prospect in the nation by 247Sports. 

It remains to be seen if NU can get significant traction with Greene, who, according to his 247Sports profile, has official visits lined up to Miami this coming weekend and FSU the final weekend of the contact period. But an interesting name to watch nonetheless. 

At inside linebacker, the Huskers have already been in to see juco prospect Eteva Mauga-Clements in California. 

This story will be updated. 

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School) Stars
Junior Aho OLB 6-3 255 Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy) ***
Zavier Betts WR 6-2 190 Omaha (Bellevue West) ****
Marquis Black DL 6-4 280 McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing) ***
Alex Conn OT 6-6 280 Derby, Kansas ***
Turner Corcoran OT 6-6 280 Lawrence, Kan. (Free State) ****
Ronald Delancy III DB 5-11 190 Miami (Northwestern) ***
Henry Gray DB 6-0 175 Miami (Central) ****
Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6-5 250 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper) ****
Jamoi Hodge LB 6-2 225 Winston Salem, N.C. (Independence C.C.) ***
Nash Hutmacher DT 6-5 305 Chamberlain, South Dakota ***
Tamon Lynum DB 6-2 170 Orlando, Fla. (Evans) ***
Sevion Morrison RB 6-0 200 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison) ****
William Nixon WR 5-11 185 Waco, Texas (Midway) ***
Marvin Scott III RB 5-9 205 Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek) ***
Logan Smothers QB 6-2 180 Muscle Shoals, Ala. ****

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

