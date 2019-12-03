Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 3: Huskers looking for linebackers

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.

Nebraska entered the December contact period with 15 verbal commitments and 11 total spots remaining in its 2020 class. The Huskers are still recruiting several positions for the current cycle, but linebackers, receivers and defensive backs are clear priorities, along with finding perhaps another defensive lineman.

At linebacker, NU added two players late in November when the staff landed junior college players Junior Aho and Jamoi Hodge on the same day. So, as it stands, Aho joins Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) as players that project outside and Hodge is the lone inside backer in the class so far.

The Huskers are involved with multiple players at each spot and have already visited several in recent days, making the two linebacker positions among the most interesting to watch over the next couple of weeks.