Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 10: Husker target decommits from SEC school

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.

Nebraska hosted outside linebacker Jimari Butler (Mobile, Alabama) on an official visit over the weekend, then had head coach Scott Frost in to see him back home on Monday morning.

Tuesday, Butler backed off his verbal pledge to Tennessee -- he initially committed there in November -- and reopened his recruitment. There have been reports that Butler is going to officially visit TCU this weekend, which would put the Horned Frogs in the mix, too, if that visit happens, but otherwise this appears to be a recruitment that's shaping up well for Nebraska.

Frost to see more commits: On Tuesday, Frost will leave the Southeast -- probably only temporarily, considering the large number of prospects in that area that are still considering the Huskers -- to see NU's offensive line prospects for the 2020 class in Kansas. They, of course, are Alex Conn in Derby and Turner Corcoran in Lawrence.

That will make half of NU's known verbal commits that Frost has seen during the contact period. The head coach can only visit a recruit one time in each contact period.