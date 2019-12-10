You are the owner of this article.
Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 10: Husker target decommits from SEC school
Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.

Nebraska hosted outside linebacker Jimari Butler (Mobile, Alabama) on an official visit over the weekend, then had head coach Scott Frost in to see him back home on Monday morning. 

Tuesday, Butler backed off his verbal pledge to Tennessee -- he initially committed there in November -- and reopened his recruitment. There have been reports that Butler is going to officially visit TCU this weekend, which would put the Horned Frogs in the mix, too, if that visit happens, but otherwise this appears to be a recruitment that's shaping up well for Nebraska. 

Frost to see more commits: On Tuesday, Frost will leave the Southeast -- probably only temporarily, considering the large number of prospects in that area that are still considering the Huskers -- to see NU's offensive line prospects for the 2020 class in Kansas. They, of course, are Alex Conn in Derby and Turner Corcoran in Lawrence. 

That will make half of NU's known verbal commits that Frost has seen during the contact period. The head coach can only visit a recruit one time in each contact period. 

Frost has been in to see quarterback Logan Smothers, running back Sevion Morrison, defensive linemen Nash Hutmacher and Marquis Black, outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson and will add Conn and Corcoran today. He may also have seen in-stater Zavier Betts and also was at Bellevue West late in Nebraska's regular season. 

Of the remaining group, Will Nixon is in Texas and Junior Aho is in New Mexico, but all the others -- DBs Ronald Delancy III, Tamon Lynum and Henry Gray and RB Marvin Scott III are in Florida, as are several of the players NU is still fighting for. 

Elsewhere, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was on the East Coast to see junior college defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne, who attends Lackawanna (Penn.) College but is originally from Suffolk, Virginia. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

