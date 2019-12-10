Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 10: Husker target decommits from SEC school; a midweek official visitor

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
Nebraska is set to host a midweek visitor on Wednesday in four-star wide receiver Alante Brown.
Brown, originally from Chicago, signed with Texas Tech last winter but eventually went to a post-graduate school in Connecticut -- St. Thomas Moore -- instead of enrolling in Lubbock.
Brown is listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds and is considered the top player coming out of a prep school in the country for this recruiting cycle.
Nebraska Official Visit tomorrow 🔴⚪️ ! pic.twitter.com/CFs1VjUtx5— Cadillac 3️⃣ (@alantebrown3) December 10, 2019
Brown visited Michigan State and Indiana in October, Maryland last weekend and is slated to go to Virginia Tech after leaving Lincoln.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters visited Brown on Dec. 1, the first day of the contact period, and now Brown is coming in for an official.
Elsewhere, Nebraska is in heated recruiting battles for multiple receivers. They are trying to flip Justin Robinson, who is committed to Georgia and also reportedly considering Virginia. They've been after Omar Manning for months, and Manning recently picked up a Texas A&M offer. On Tuesday, Miami wideout Marcus Fleming said he had received an offer from Ole Miss and new head coach Lane Kiffin. Fleming also has offers from Georgia, Florida State, Maryland and many others.
It's going to be quite a test of NU's mettle over the next eight days and potentially beyond.
Jimari Butler latest: Nebraska hosted outside linebacker Jimari Butler (Mobile, Alabama) on an official visit over the weekend, then had head coach Scott Frost in to see him back home on Monday morning.
Tuesday, Butler backed off his verbal pledge to Tennessee -- he initially committed there in November -- and reopened his recruitment. There have been reports that Butler is going to officially visit TCU this weekend, which would put the Horned Frogs in the mix, too, if that visit happens, but otherwise this appears to be a recruitment that's shaping up well for Nebraska.
December 10, 2019
Frost to see more commits: On Tuesday, Frost will leave the Southeast -- probably only temporarily, considering the large number of prospects in that area that are still considering the Huskers -- to see NU's offensive line prospects for the 2020 class in Kansas. They, of course, are Alex Conn in Derby and Turner Corcoran in Lawrence.
That will make half of NU's known verbal commits that Frost has seen during the contact period. The head coach can only visit a recruit one time in each contact period.
Frost has been in to see quarterback Logan Smothers, running back Sevion Morrison, defensive linemen Nash Hutmacher and Marquis Black, outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson and will add Conn and Corcoran today. He may also have seen in-stater Zavier Betts and also was at Bellevue West late in Nebraska's regular season.
Of the remaining group, Will Nixon is in Texas and Junior Aho is in New Mexico, but all the others -- DBs Ronald Delancy III, Tamon Lynum and Henry Gray and RB Marvin Scott III are in Florida, as are several of the players NU is still fighting for.
Thanks @CoachTuioti92 for stopping by and spending time with my family and I #GBR ☠️ pic.twitter.com/1jDxKAkCnT— First 48 (@Pheldarius) December 10, 2019
Elsewhere, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was on the East Coast to see junior college defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne, who attends Lackawanna (Penn.) College but is originally from Suffolk, Virginia.
