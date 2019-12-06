Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 6: Update on Husker DL target coates; new walk-on commit; more on an NU visitor

Togiai figures to be a tough pull for Nebraska, even though defensive line coach Tony Tuioti knows the family well.

Togiai's father played at Kansas State before a brief career in the NFL and his cousin, Tommy Togiai, is now at Ohio State, so the prospect of traveling far from home for college isn't totally out of the question.

Togiai, though, has had offers from BYU and Utah since his sophomore year of high school and is being pursued heavily by the Utes, who has a chance to win the Pac-12 on Friday night and potentially punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff.

"I think he'd be OK and Lincoln, as you know, is different from Manhattan, Kansas, and I think he'd be fine wherever he goes," Gonzalez said. "But his big thing right now is I know he wants to play close enough for his family to see him, so I don't know what that looks like for Kansas State and Nebraska and these schools that are coming in from the Midwest."

The visit to Lincoln is Togiai's third official so far. He used one to Utah in September and was at KSU in mid-October. The plan, according to Gonzalez, is for Togiai to take his recruitment into January and to sign in February.