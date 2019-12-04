Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 4: Husker commits get ratings bumps; weekend visitor list coming together

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
One of the many interesting facets of the current recruiting blitz Nebraska is on is how the school manages its official visits going forward. It's quite possible that several of the players NU is hoping to land between now and National Signing Day have already visited — players like wide receivers Omar Manning, Justin Robinson and Marcus Fleming, pass-rushers Kaden Johnson and Jared Ivey, defensive backs Jaden Francios, Darion Green-Warren and Kendall Dennis, so on and so forth — so it's no guarantee that we'll see huge numbers of visitors over the next two weekends.
Every school gets 56 visits per cycle, which runs from August to August. Currently, by the Journal Star's count, NU has used 29. That leaves 27 more, but that number must last through December, January (ahead of the second signing date in February) and leave room for spring and summer 2021 official visitors and any transfer candidates, too.
The Huskers aren't exactly pinched for visit space, but it's a good bet they'll be at least somewhat judicious over the next two weeks.
With that in mind, any official visitor the next two weeks is someone the Huskers must feel good about both their chances with and their willingness to take.
On Tuesday morning, Garden City (Kan.) C.C. defensive tackle Jordon Riley tweeted that he'll be taking a visit to NU this weekend. The Journal Star also confirmed that juco linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (Diablo Valley College) will be visiting as well.
Riley is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds and spent two years at North Carolina before transferring to Garden City for the 2019 season. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
Mauga-Clements has two years remaining plus a redshirt available and is a mid-year transfer. The American Samoa native played defensive back his first year at Diablo Valley in the Bay Area, but moved to linebacker as a sophomore and was named the conference's defensive MVP. Head coach Mike Darr calls Mauga-Clements "a coach's dream" and "a future Sunday player." More on Mauga-Clements later in the week.
Mauga-Clements finished the season with 61 tackles (23 for loss) and seven sacks in 10 games for the Vikings.
In addition to the juco players, NU is also slated to host outside linebacker Jimari Butler (Mobile, Alabama) on an official this weekend.
Butler is a late riser who has garnered a ton of interest this fall. He's currently verbally committed to Tennessee, but visiting NU anyhow.
Butler is listed at 6-5 and 210 pounds and also has offers from Ole Miss, TCU, Indiana and a host of other schools.
Huskers in to see Coates?: Speaking of junior college defensive linemen, NU head coach Scott Frost is slated to be in Mississippi on Wednesday morning and is likely there to conduct an in-home visit with Eastern Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Julius Coates, who used his official visit to Lincoln in mid-November.
Coates is currently verbally pledged to Colorado, but has also visited Oregon this fall. He's a Rockford, Illinois native and he's listed at 6-7 and 270 pounds.
Ratings bumps for commits: Two future Nebraska players moved up considerably in the Rivals recruiting rankings.
Quarterback Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) is now considered the No. 138 prospect in the nation and the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback, while running back Sevion Morrison is also now a four-star, checking in at No. 233 overall.
That gives Nebraska five players in the Rivals250 as the pair joins wide receiver Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) at No. 52 overall, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas) at No. 58 overall and defensive back Henry Gray (Miami) at No. 235 overall.
NU remains in the picture for several other Rivals250 players, including OLB Kaden Johnson (No. 135), DB Darion Green-Warren (No. 154) and WR Justin Robinson (No. 173).
2020 Husker football recruits
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Jamoi Hodge
|LB
|6-2
|225
|Winston Salem, N.C. (Independence C.C.)
|***
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.