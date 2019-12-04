Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 4: Husker commits get ratings bumps; weekend visitor list coming together

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.

One of the many interesting facets of the current recruiting blitz Nebraska is on is how the school manages its official visits going forward. It's quite possible that several of the players NU is hoping to land between now and National Signing Day have already visited — players like wide receivers Omar Manning, Justin Robinson and Marcus Fleming, pass-rushers Kaden Johnson and Jared Ivey, defensive backs Jaden Francios, Darion Green-Warren and Kendall Dennis, so on and so forth — so it's no guarantee that we'll see huge numbers of visitors over the next two weekends.

Every school gets 56 visits per cycle, which runs from August to August. Currently, by the Journal Star's count, NU has used 29. That leaves 27 more, but that number must last through December, January (ahead of the second signing date in February) and leave room for spring and summer 2021 official visitors and any transfer candidates, too.

The Huskers aren't exactly pinched for visit space, but it's a good bet they'll be at least somewhat judicious over the next two weeks.