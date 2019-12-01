Recruiting ticker, Dec. 1: Husker coaches hit the road; WR target Bryan Robinson releases top five

The offseason is not yet 48 hours old, but Nebraska's coaches are already out on the road recruiting as a 14-day contact period opened Sunday.

Teams across the country will visit prospects and host them on campus for the next two weeks before a dead period hits ahead of National Signing day Dec. 18.

For Nebraska, that means a chance to go see the players that are already part of the 2020 recruiting class — the Huskers enter the contact period with 15 known verbal commitments — and also continue recruiting their remaining targets, of which there are many.

Let's get to a few updates.

NU head coach Scott Frost is kicking off the contact period by visiting a couple of the program's verbal pledges.

Running back Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) just capped off a record-setting senior season for Edison High and he confirmed to the Journal Star that he's set to host Frost, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco on Sunday afternoon.