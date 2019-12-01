You are the owner of this article.
Recruiting ticker, Dec. 1: Husker coaches hit the road; WR target Bryan Robinson releases top five
Friday Night Lights II, 6.21

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost talks with 2020 running back Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) during the second Friday Night Lights camp of June at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

 Journal Star file photo

The offseason is not yet 48 hours old, but Nebraska's coaches are already out on the road recruiting as a 14-day contact period opened Sunday. 

Teams across the country will visit prospects and host them on campus for the next two weeks before a dead period hits ahead of National Signing day Dec. 18. 

For Nebraska, that means a chance to go see the players that are already part of the 2020 recruiting class — the Huskers enter the contact period with 15 known verbal commitments — and also continue recruiting their remaining targets, of which there are many. 

Let's get to a few updates. 

NU head coach Scott Frost is kicking off the contact period by visiting a couple of the program's verbal pledges. 

Running back Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) just capped off a record-setting senior season for Edison High and he confirmed to the Journal Star that he's set to host Frost, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco on Sunday afternoon. 

Morrison is ranked a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 263 player overall in the country, while both 247Sports and Rivals consider him a three-star. 

After Morrison, Frost and Verduzco are headed to Alabama to see their quarterback for the 2020 cycle, Logan Smothers. 

Smothers' season came to a disappointing end in the playoffs when he suffered a rib injury and tried to play the next week but couldn't make it through a game his Muscle Shoals High team lost to the defending state champions.

Smothers is a mid-year enrollee and will be on campus at NU in about six weeks. 

Florida WR leaves NU out of top five: Four-star wide receiver Bryan Robinson (West Palm Beach, Florida) visited Lincoln for the Huskers' Nov. 16 game against Wisconsin, but it doesn't appear he's likely to end up a Husker. 

Robinson announced a top five via Instagram of Florida State, Alabama (where he's slated to officially visit later this month) Florida, Maryland and Pittsburgh. 

NU is recruiting several other receivers, including Marcus Fleming (Miami), Justin Robinson (McDonough, Georgia), JUCO standout Omar Manning (Kilgore JC), Xavier Hutchinson (Blinn College) and more. 

2020 Husker football recruits 

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School) Stars
Junior Aho OLB 6-3 255 Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy) ***
Zavier Betts WR 6-2 190 Omaha (Bellevue West) ****
Marquis Black DL 6-4 280 McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing) ***
Alex Conn OT 6-6 280 Derby, Kansas ***
Turner Corcoran OT 6-6 280 Lawrence, Kan. (Free State) ****
Ronald Delancy III DB 5-11 190 Miami (Northwestern) ***
Henry Gray DB 6-0 175 Miami (Central) ****
Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6-5 250 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper) ****
Jamoi Hodge LB 6-2 225 Winston Salem, N.C. (Independence C.C.) ***
Nash Hutmacher DT 6-5 305 Chamberlain, South Dakota ***
Tamon Lynum DB 6-2 170 Orlando, Fla. (Evans) ***
Sevion Morrison RB 6-0 200 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison) ****
William Nixon WR 5-11 185 Waco, Texas (Midway) ***
Marvin Scott III RB 5-9 205 Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek) ***
Logan Smothers QB 6-2 180 Muscle Shoals, Ala. ****

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

