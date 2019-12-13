Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 13: Frost to see WR Manning before final visit weekend begins

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
On the final full day on the road for Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, he's headed to Texas to see one of the Huskers' most coveted -- and most talked-about -- recruits: Junior college wide receiver Omar Manning.
The Kilgore (Tex.) College standout has been at or near the top of NU's list for months and the Husker staff has put in extensive work to try to ensure he ends up in Lincoln.
What looked on the surface like a pretty smooth recruitment for Nebraska has taken some turns in recent days, from Manning receiving an offer from Texas A&M and spending last weekend on TCU's campus to reports that perhaps he would sign in February instead of December, leaving open the possibility of additional official visits next month.
Sources have told the Journal Star all along that NU is hoping Manning will sign in December, which isn't surprising, considering that would end his recruiting process right then and there.
Frost's visit today suggests Nebraska still thinks that can happen. A head coach can only visit a prospect in-home once between December and January, so Frost visiting today means NU must think Manning is still considering signing next week.
It's a high stakes situation for a priority player, and Frost and Nebraska would like nothing more to have it officially wrapped up in the coming days.
One of the developments that will be interesting to watch along the same lines is if Frost also goes to Minnesota to see four-star outside linebacker Kaden Johnson (St. Paul).
Johnson hasn't talked much about his recruitment recently, and it's unclear if he's planning to sign in December or February. He's used three of his five official visits -- to Nebraska, Wisconsin and Oregon State -- and NU has been to see him during the current contact period, but Frost hasn't.
So if that happens -- and it could theoretically be an out-and-back on Saturday -- perhaps a decision is close at hand. If not, perhaps Johnson's recruitment will continue on through January.
Official visitors: The last batch of official visitors set to visit Nebraska before the early signing date are all defensive front-seven types.
A refresher:
Four-star linebacker Keyshawn Greene (Crawfordville, Fla.): Greene is an explosive player from Wakulla High up near Tallahassee who was committed to Florida State for more than a year but opened his recruitment up recently and is considering NU and Miami.
Greene visited Miami last weekend and now travels to Lincoln this weekend. He could play either inside or outside and would pair nicely with juco Eteva Mauga-Clements as a fast, athletic inside pair for the class. This would be a heckuva pull from Florida if the Huskers land Greene.
Defensive end Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho): Togiai is a physically impressive player at 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds and he dominated competition at Rigby High in Idaho.
Nebraska is competing with the likes of more nearby Utah and then Kansas State, where Togiai's father, Jerry, played.
Rigby head coach Armando Salazar told the Journal Star recently that Togiai is planning on signing in February because he has more visits to take and it's difficult to fit them in around his basketball season.
Outside linebacker Niko Cooper (Memphis, Tenn.): Cooper has had NU visit each of the past two weeks, including Frost, and now takes his official. The Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. linebacker is listed at 6-5 and 220 pounds.
Cooper redshirted in 2018, played this fall and has three years of eligibility remaining after he graduates from Hutchinson in May, he told the Journal Star.
