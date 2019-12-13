Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 13: Frost to see WR Manning before final visit weekend begins

It's a high stakes situation for a priority player, and Frost and Nebraska would like nothing more to have it officially wrapped up in the coming days.

One of the developments that will be interesting to watch along the same lines is if Frost also goes to Minnesota to see four-star outside linebacker Kaden Johnson (St. Paul).

Johnson hasn't talked much about his recruitment recently, and it's unclear if he's planning to sign in December or February. He's used three of his five official visits -- to Nebraska, Wisconsin and Oregon State -- and NU has been to see him during the current contact period, but Frost hasn't.

So if that happens -- and it could theoretically be an out-and-back on Saturday -- perhaps a decision is close at hand. If not, perhaps Johnson's recruitment will continue on through January.

Official visitors: The last batch of official visitors set to visit Nebraska before the early signing date are all defensive front-seven types.

A refresher: