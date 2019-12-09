Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 9: Closing stretch begins; a transfer OL to watch

Nouili is a German national who came to the U.S. and spent his senior season at Norris, turning himself into a Division I football prospect in the process.

His recruitment took off very fast and he picked up several scholarship offers, including from CSU. He went there over the summer and won a starting job, eventually starting seven games as a true freshman guard.

Sources at the time told the Journal Star that the NU staff had legitimate interest in Nouili, but the Huskers never did offer a scholarship. Whether a few months more of development changes that thought process, obviously, remains to be seen. Certainly, Nouili will have other suitors, too.

Nouili as an underclassmen would have to sit a year without a waiver but has two things working in his favor: He still has a redshirt season to use if he does have to sit and also he has a chance at a waiver considering the coaching change at CSU with Mike Bobo stepping down earlier this month.

One to watch for Nebraska fans.

How will juco targets shake out for NU?: One of the big questions remaining for Nebraska in the recruiting cycle is how the crop of junior college players will shake out.