Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 9: Closing stretch begins; a transfer OL to watch

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
The college football world is off and running on the final six days of contact with recruits before National Signing Day.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost saw a pair of 2020 verbal commits Sunday and started Monday visiting outside linebacker prospect Jimari Butler in Mobile, Alabama.
Butler spent the weekend in Lincoln on an official visit and NU wasted no time getting down to see him Monday morning. Butler verbally committed to Tennessee last month and hasn't publicly backed off that pledge, though Rivals reported over the weekend that Butler would ultimately decide between Nebraska and TCU, where he's slated to visit this coming weekend.
Butler is 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds and saw his profile take off over the course of the fall.
Frost is headed to Florida after the stop in Alabama. There are no shortage of Husker targets and verbal commits to see in the Sunshine State.
Transfer OL to watch: An intriguing offensive lineman name hit the NCAA's transfer portal on Monday in Colorado State offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili.
Nouili is a German national who came to the U.S. and spent his senior season at Norris, turning himself into a Division I football prospect in the process.
His recruitment took off very fast and he picked up several scholarship offers, including from CSU. He went there over the summer and won a starting job, eventually starting seven games as a true freshman guard.
You have free articles remaining.
December 9, 2019
Sources at the time told the Journal Star that the NU staff had legitimate interest in Nouili, but the Huskers never did offer a scholarship. Whether a few months more of development changes that thought process, obviously, remains to be seen. Certainly, Nouili will have other suitors, too.
Nouili as an underclassmen would have to sit a year without a waiver but has two things working in his favor: He still has a redshirt season to use if he does have to sit and also he has a chance at a waiver considering the coaching change at CSU with Mike Bobo stepping down earlier this month.
One to watch for Nebraska fans.
How will juco targets shake out for NU?: One of the big questions remaining for Nebraska in the recruiting cycle is how the crop of junior college players will shake out.
That's still tough to tell with just over a week to go before the early signing date arrives. Remember, though, that the juco signing period is longer than the high school signing period, running until Jan. 15. And there's always February, too.
In the past three weeks alone, NU has garnered commitments from juco linebackers Jamoi Hodge and Junior Aho, subsequently parted ways with Hodge and hosted defensive linemen Julius Coates, Jordon Riley and Pheldarius Payne along with linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements on official visits. At least one more is expected to visit this weekend in outside linebacker Niko Cooper.
Maybe the Huskers will go on a run of juco commits or maybe they know a couple players from that group are likely headed elsewhere, but also it's worth noting that not all of this necessarily has to be sorted out by Dec. 18. Payne, Cooper and Aho are May graduates, while Coates, Riley and Mauga-Clements are expected to be mid-year transfers.
2020 Husker football recruits
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.