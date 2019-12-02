Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 2: A WR to watch; Huskers make another juco offer; working in Florida

Check HuskerExtra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with what Nebraska is doing on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day on Dec. 18 draws closer.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters had an in-home visit with 2020 wide receiver prospect Alante Brown on the first day of the contact period, Brown told the Journal Star on Monday morning.
The 5-foot-10 receiver played his high school ball at Simeon High in Chicago and then took a graduate year at St. Thomas Moore School, a preparatory school in Connecticut.
Brown signed with Texas Tech last February, but never made it to campus over the summer, instead heading to prep school. Before Texas Tech, he was verbally committed to Michigan State at one point.
He's been a popular target this fall, earning offers from Indiana, Maryland, Virginia Tech and several others.
According to his 247Sports profile, he's taken visits to Indiana and MSU and is slated to visit VT on the final weekend of the contact period (Dec. 13), but he also told the Journal Star he's working to set up a visit to Lincoln, as well.
Add him to the several names already on the radar screen at receiver for the Huskers, which include Marcus Fleming (Miami), Justin Robinson (McDonough, Georgia), juco targets Omar Manning (Kilgore Junior College) and Xavier Hutchinson (Blinn College). Also keep an eye on Javian Hester (Tulsa, Oklahoma), a Mizzou pledge who announced via Twitter that he's reopening his recruitment in the wake of Missouri firing head coach Barry Odom.
Frost in Florida: The Nebraska coaching staff is spending the early portion of the contact period meeting with many of the already committed players of its 2020 class. Head coach Scott Frost on Sunday saw running back Sevion Morrison and quarterback Logan Smothers, other assistants were out visiting outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran and others.
You have free articles remaining.
That will likely continue in the early portion of the week.
Frost will be in Florida, likely stopping into see committed cornerback Tamon Lynum in Orlando to kick things off on Monday.
Frost was with running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco in Oklahoma yesterday and then with Verduzco in Alabama last night, and will likely be rendezvousing with other assistants in Florida this week.
A new juco offer: Another junior college defensive lineman picked up a scholarship offer from the Huskers on Sunday evening.
Defensive tackle Jordon Riley of Garden City (Kan.) Community College grabbed his first Power Five offer from the Huskers, tweeting out the offer along with a picture of him and NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
So blessed to receive an offer from Nebraska. @HuskerFBNation @Coach_Cheatwood @CoachJDominguez @tcminnick11 @sportsbuster pic.twitter.com/07fGThyRVN— J7 (@Thejordonriley) December 2, 2019
Riley spent two seasons at North Carolina in 2017 and 2018 -- and didn't appear in a game in 2018 -- before playing this fall at Garden City, making him a two-year transfer whose already used a redshirt season.
Riley is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds and is originally from Durham, North Carolina. Statistics aren't typically useful for interior defensive linemen, but Riley had 26 tackles and two sacks in nine games for the Broncbusters.
This story will be updated.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Jamoi Hodge
|LB
|6-2
|225
|Winston Salem, N.C. (Independence C.C.)
|***
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.