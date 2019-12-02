Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 2: A WR to watch; Huskers make another juco offer; working in Florida

Check HuskerExtra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with what Nebraska is doing on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day on Dec. 18 draws closer.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters had an in-home visit with 2020 wide receiver prospect Alante Brown on the first day of the contact period, Brown told the Journal Star on Monday morning.

The 5-foot-10 receiver played his high school ball at Simeon High in Chicago and then took a graduate year at St. Thomas Moore School, a preparatory school in Connecticut.

Brown signed with Texas Tech last February, but never made it to campus over the summer, instead heading to prep school. Before Texas Tech, he was verbally committed to Michigan State at one point.

He's been a popular target this fall, earning offers from Indiana, Maryland, Virginia Tech and several others.

According to his 247Sports profile, he's taken visits to Indiana and MSU and is slated to visit VT on the final weekend of the contact period (Dec. 13), but he also told the Journal Star he's working to set up a visit to Lincoln, as well.