Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 11: A four-star OLB planning to visit Huskers on final weekend

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.

Nebraska has an official visitor on campus and more on the way not far behind.

Today, four-star wide receiver Alante Brown (Chicago) is in for a mid-week visit, sandwiched between trips to Maryland last weekend and Virginia Tech this coming weekend. Brown played at Simeon High in Chicago and signed with Texas Tech last year before opting instead to take a postgraduate year at St. Thomas Moore college prep school in Connecticut.

After Brown, NU's final visit weekend before National Signing Day on Dec. 18 is starting to come together.

A couple of the expected visitors have been set and previously reported -- defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho) and junior college pass-rusher Niko Cooper (Hutchinson C.C.) -- but NU appears in position to get the final official visit from another pass-rush target, too.

That's four-star outside linebacker Keyshawn Green (Crawfordfille, Florida) who said in a brief message to the Journal Star that he plans on visiting NU this weekend.