Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 11: A four-star OLB planning to visit Huskers on final weekend
topical

Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 11: A four-star OLB planning to visit Huskers on final weekend

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska players enter the field before their game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.

Nebraska has an official visitor on campus and more on the way not far behind. 

Today, four-star wide receiver Alante Brown (Chicago) is in for a mid-week visit, sandwiched between trips to Maryland last weekend and Virginia Tech this coming weekend. Brown played at Simeon High in Chicago and signed with Texas Tech last year before opting instead to take a postgraduate year at St. Thomas Moore college prep school in Connecticut. 

After Brown, NU's final visit weekend before National Signing Day on Dec. 18 is starting to come together. 

A couple of the expected visitors have been set and previously reported -- defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho) and junior college pass-rusher Niko Cooper (Hutchinson C.C.) -- but NU appears in position to get the final official visit from another pass-rush target, too. 

That's four-star outside linebacker Keyshawn Green (Crawfordfille, Florida) who said in a brief message to the Journal Star that he plans on visiting NU this weekend. 

Green was a long-time Florida State pledge who decommitted from the Seminoles last week before Mike Norvell was hired as the head coach. He visited Miami last week and, per his 247Sports profile, was slated to visit FSU this weekend. If Greene is indeed in Lincoln this weekend, that would be an interesting development. 

Nebraska's been in to see Greene last week and likely again this week. Now, can the Huskers secure the visit and make a final pitch to the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Wakulla High? Greene ran a blistering 4.49-second 40-yard dash at a combine over the summer and is considered the No. 155 player overall in the country (and No. 11 outside linebacker) by the 247Sports Composite ranking. Rivals ranks him No. 197 and No. 16, respectively, while 247Sports pegs him at No. 119 and No. 9, respectively. 

This story will be updated. 

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School) Stars
Junior Aho OLB 6-3 255 Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy) ***
Zavier Betts WR 6-2 190 Omaha (Bellevue West) ****
Marquis Black DL 6-4 280 McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing) ***
Alex Conn OT 6-6 280 Derby, Kansas ***
Turner Corcoran OT 6-6 280 Lawrence, Kan. (Free State) ****
Ronald Delancy III DB 5-11 190 Miami (Northwestern) ***
Henry Gray DB 6-0 175 Miami (Central) ****
Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6-5 250 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper) ****
Nash Hutmacher DT 6-5 305 Chamberlain, South Dakota ***
Tamon Lynum DB 6-2 170 Orlando, Fla. (Evans) ***
Sevion Morrison RB 6-0 200 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison) ****
William Nixon WR 5-11 185 Waco, Texas (Midway) ***
Marvin Scott III RB 5-9 205 Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek) ***
Logan Smothers QB 6-2 180 Muscle Shoals, Ala. ****

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

