Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 11: A four-star OLB planning to visit Huskers on final weekend

Check out Husker Extra's Recruiting Ticker feature throughout the current contact period to keep up with Nebraska's whereabouts on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day (Dec. 18) draws closer.
Nebraska has an official visitor on campus and more on the way not far behind.
Today, four-star wide receiver Alante Brown (Chicago) is in for a mid-week visit, sandwiched between trips to Maryland last weekend and Virginia Tech this coming weekend. Brown played at Simeon High in Chicago and signed with Texas Tech last year before opting instead to take a postgraduate year at St. Thomas Moore college prep school in Connecticut.
After Brown, NU's final visit weekend before National Signing Day on Dec. 18 is starting to come together.
A couple of the expected visitors have been set and previously reported -- defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho) and junior college pass-rusher Niko Cooper (Hutchinson C.C.) -- but NU appears in position to get the final official visit from another pass-rush target, too.
That's four-star outside linebacker Keyshawn Green (Crawfordfille, Florida) who said in a brief message to the Journal Star that he plans on visiting NU this weekend.
Green was a long-time Florida State pledge who decommitted from the Seminoles last week before Mike Norvell was hired as the head coach. He visited Miami last week and, per his 247Sports profile, was slated to visit FSU this weekend. If Greene is indeed in Lincoln this weekend, that would be an interesting development.
Nebraska's been in to see Greene last week and likely again this week. Now, can the Huskers secure the visit and make a final pitch to the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Wakulla High? Greene ran a blistering 4.49-second 40-yard dash at a combine over the summer and is considered the No. 155 player overall in the country (and No. 11 outside linebacker) by the 247Sports Composite ranking. Rivals ranks him No. 197 and No. 16, respectively, while 247Sports pegs him at No. 119 and No. 9, respectively.
This story will be updated.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
