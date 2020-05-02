Recruiting reset: Where the Huskers' 2021 class stands after busy week and what might be next

There are many others at both spots, including backs like Amari Daniels (Miami) and Prophet Brown (Elk Grove, California). It will be interesting to see if the line starts to move here or if players end up waiting to take visits (theoretically) late in the summer or in the fall.

Two TEs in the plan?

Nebraska is likely to take multiple tight ends in the 2021 class and of course would love to have four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) as the staple of that group. NU also has an in-state offer out to A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep). Another name to potentially watch: Erik Olsen of Littleton, Colorado, listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds and considered a four-star by Rivals. Stranger things have happened, but the Huskers’ tight end recruiting might not have to leave the border states in this cycle.

Help on the DL

NU will add more players in 2021 to all three levels of its defense — inside linebacker is off to a strong start with Christopher Paul Jr. (Cordele, Georgia) and Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) already on board, while at outside linebacker several targets remain uncommitted, including four-star T.J. Bollers — but none will be more interesting than the defensive line.