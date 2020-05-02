Recruiting reset: Where the Huskers' 2021 class stands after busy week and what might be next

The past week proved to be a busy one on the recruiting trail for Nebraska, which landed a pair of verbal commitments for its 2021 class.
The Huskers added offensive lineman Branson Yager (Grantsville, Utah) on Monday and then outside linebacker Patrick Payton (Miami) on Friday, bumping the 2021 group up to six members split evenly among offensive linemen and linebackers.
The mini run makes this as good a time as any to take a look at what we know — and what we don’t — about NU’s 2021 recruiting efforts and what might be next.
One note to kick it off: While the Huskers have just 14 scholarship seniors, they are also currently at 80 of 85 scholarships filled by the Journal Star’s count, following quarterback Noah Vedral’s decision to transfer. The Huskers can still take up to two transfers this offseason, and an underclassman walk-on or two could be put on scholarship. But given normal attrition levels, it’s safe to say the 2021 class could easily end up with 20-plus members or even push toward a full 25.
The quarterback question
Nebraska intends to take a scholarship quarterback in the class but doesn’t have one committed yet. The two most likely candidates at this point appear to be Ty Keyes (Taylorsville, Mississippi) or Kearney Catholic’s Heinrich Haarberg. Neither is a sure thing at this point, given that Keyes has yet to visit Lincoln and Haarberg does not yet hold a scholarship offer from NU.
The Huskers could do another round of evaluating and find somebody else that enters the picture or, less likely, could identify a younger transfer, but for now the two names above are the ones to watch.
WRs and RBs are open
One of the unique aspects of this recruiting cycle is that some players are committing — and getting the green light to do so — without even visiting schools. That’s the case for both of the players Nebraska landed last week. In some cases, too, not much information about who the Huskers are targeting makes its way to daylight.
That feels true at receiver and running back for Nebraska. Wide receiver Jaylin Noel (Kansas City, Missouri) has the Huskers in his top-two along with Iowa State, and NU wants Keagan Johnson (Bellevue West), though Iowa is in strong position.
At running back, Caleb Berry (Lufkin, Texas) has been to campus and Trenten Howland (Joliet, Illinois) is set to visit this summer, while Javion Hunt (Oklahoma City) is in an area the Huskers have had some success recruiting.
There are many others at both spots, including backs like Amari Daniels (Miami) and Prophet Brown (Elk Grove, California). It will be interesting to see if the line starts to move here or if players end up waiting to take visits (theoretically) late in the summer or in the fall.
Two TEs in the plan?
Nebraska is likely to take multiple tight ends in the 2021 class and of course would love to have four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) as the staple of that group. NU also has an in-state offer out to A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep). Another name to potentially watch: Erik Olsen of Littleton, Colorado, listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds and considered a four-star by Rivals. Stranger things have happened, but the Huskers’ tight end recruiting might not have to leave the border states in this cycle.
Help on the DL
NU will add more players in 2021 to all three levels of its defense — inside linebacker is off to a strong start with Christopher Paul Jr. (Cordele, Georgia) and Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) already on board, while at outside linebacker several targets remain uncommitted, including four-star T.J. Bollers — but none will be more interesting than the defensive line.
That’s in part because it seems like a group that is wide open at the moment and also because NU has room to add youth to the group. Tony Tuioti’s group has just one senior in Ben Stille, but a six-man junior class right behind. At positions that typically require extensive development, NU will try to add several bodies to the mix in 2021.
The great unknown
The stretch run of every recruiting cycle always features decommitments and flips and surprise visits and all sorts of other drama. This fall has the potential to be even stranger and, like always, the action can cut both ways.
Perhaps Nebraska will continue recruiting coveted prospects like four-star Minnesota defensive back pledge Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) or five-star linebacker and recent Tennessee commit Terrence Lewis (Miami) in part because both committed without taking visits. The Huskers, too, may have commits who decide they want to see other campuses if and when travel begins to become possible again.
Whether it's simply a rush of visitors or if the ride gets wilder than that, expect no shortage of recruiting action over the second half of the cycle.
2021 Husker football recruits
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|LB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Christopher Paul Jr.
|ILB
|Cordele, Georgia (Crisp County)
|***
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Florida (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
