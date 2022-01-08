Recruiting reset: Nebraska's transfer-heavy 2022 class so far and what's left to do (quite a bit, actually)

They are also not likely close to being finished adding to the class. Most of the action from here out is likely to be on the transfer front, though there are still some high school players who appear to be possibilities, too.

Here’s a quick positional look at what Nebraska has added so far and what it might still be interested in over the coming weeks. A theme will present itself: There’s still quite a bit of work to be done.

Quarterback

The Huskers have added two already and might not be done yet. In addition to Thompson, a fifth-year player who started 10 games for Texas this fall and will be considered the favorite to win the job for NU this year, the Huskers signed 2022 three-star prospect Richard Torres. Both will be on campus in the coming days.