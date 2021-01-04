Recruiting notes: Huskers in top groups for 2022 prospects; Savea to UCLA; a weekend walk-on commit

Nebraska is still attempting to put the finishing touches on its 2021 class, but the 2022 group is becoming more and more the focus as the calendar turns.

Over the weekend, the Huskers found themselves in the top group for several players.

That includes three-star defensive back James Monds III (Fort Pierce, Florida), who listed 13 schools still in the running for his services.

The competition will be stiff, given the presence of several other Big Ten schools — Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Indiana — in his top group along with schools like Clemson and in-state Miami.

Nebraska, though, has some history with Monds' family. His uncle, Wonder, earned first-team All-American honors as a Husker defensive back in 1975.

James, listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, did a little bit of everything for Westwood High in Fort Pierce as a junior, scoring on two return touchdowns and logging an interception and nine break-ups defensively.

Monds is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports at this stage.