Recruiting notes: Huskers hosting talented 2022 RB this weekend; transfer DT heading elsewhere

The recruiting wheels hardly ever stop turning.
Nebraska coaches are out on the road making scholarship offers to players in Texas, Louisiana and other places. The Huskers are preparing to hold junior day events each of the next two Fridays and they also continue working on their 2022 class.
On the 2022 class front, three-star running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday afternoon that he is taking an official visit to Lincoln this weekend.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound back said he is traveling to NU's campus on Thursday.
Allen is an interesting prospect not only because of his high school production but also because he was verbally committed to play for new Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite at TCU before head coach Gary Patterson was fired there in the midst of the fall.
Allen didn't sign in the December signing period and now is set to visit Applewhite's new school.
Allen put up huge numbers at Neville High as a senior, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Nebraska first offered Allen a scholarship on Jan. 5, a little more than a week before coach Scott Frost finalized Applewhite's hire. Since deciding not to sign an NLI in December, Allen has also picked up a scholarship offer from Washington. He took an official visit to Mississippi State shortly before the early signing period opened.
Allen is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star player by Rivals.
DT Silvera picks Arizona State: Nebraska had been working hard in recruiting Miami defensive tackle transfer Nesta Jade Silvera, but he committed to Arizona State on Wednesday.
Silvera (6-2 and 305) was a two-year starter for the Hurricanes and was thought to be considering the Huskers before deciding on the Sun Devils. NU was hoping to get him enrolled midyear so he could take part in spring ball and help make up for the losses of Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas and Ben Stille.
Instead, the search for defensive line help will continue for the Huskers.
Check back for updates to this story
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.