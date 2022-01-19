Recruiting notes: Huskers hosting talented 2022 RB this weekend; transfer DT heading elsewhere

The recruiting wheels hardly ever stop turning.

Nebraska coaches are out on the road making scholarship offers to players in Texas, Louisiana and other places. The Huskers are preparing to hold junior day events each of the next two Fridays and they also continue working on their 2022 class.

On the 2022 class front, three-star running back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana) confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday afternoon that he is taking an official visit to Lincoln this weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound back said he is traveling to NU's campus on Thursday.

Allen is an interesting prospect not only because of his high school production but also because he was verbally committed to play for new Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite at TCU before head coach Gary Patterson was fired there in the midst of the fall.

Allen didn't sign in the December signing period and now is set to visit Applewhite's new school.

Allen put up huge numbers at Neville High as a senior, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns.