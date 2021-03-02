Recruiting notes: An interesting athlete in North Dakota; top group updates and latest offers going out

No matter what happens in the coming months, Carson Hegerle’s got good options in front of him.

The Fargo, North Dakota, football standout has a scholarship offer from North Dakota State and recently picked up his first Football Bowl Subdivision offer from Nevada.

If you’re looking at regional prospects who could see their recruitment take off, Hegerle is as good a candidate as any.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder recently took a virtual visit with Nebraska and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. He's drawing interest from a wide variety of Power Five schools.

“Minnesota, Wyoming, Boise State, Kansas State and now Syracuse, too, have been talking to me recently,” Hegerle said.

He was recently pegged a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals as his stock continues to rise.

Of NU, Hegerle said, “I mostly talked to Lubick and he said he’s recruiting me for both sides of the ball, but mainly receiver right now. We mainly talked about Nebraska football and just kind of caught up and we’ve been keeping in contact ever since.

“He just wants to get me on campus as soon as we can.”