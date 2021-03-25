Recruiting notes: A DB to keep an eye on; Popeye Williams sets official visit; OL visited campus

Nebraska always recruits the state of Georgia heavily and the 2022 class will be no different.
In fact, there are already several players from the Peach State that are among the Huskers' known targets.
The list includes quarterback MJ Morris (Atlanta) who told the Journal Star recently he's planning to visit sometime in the coming weeks. There's Steven Nahmias (Atlanta), a potential candidate to play center at NU in the future.
NU has several offers out at powerhouse Buford High for the 2022 class and two signees from the 2021 class in running back Gabe Ervin and defensive back Malik Williams.
Another on the list in 2022 is defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad (Loganville, Georgia) who plays at Grayson High. That's the same school that produced redshirt freshman running back Ronald Thompkins and former linebacker Mohamed Barry.
"I've talked to Nebraska really since my sophomore year, but they just offered me recently about a month and a half ago," Bin-Wahad said. "I’m in contact with people from Nebraska at least every other day, sometimes every day."
He said he hears regularly from secondary coach Travis Fisher, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and NU's recruiting staff. So far, Bin-Wahad has an official visit set up with West Virginia in June, but said an NU date should be set soon.
He's also hearing from Penn State, Michigan State, South Carolina, TCU and Georgia Tech, among others.
"Some colleges are recruiting to me to play safety or nickel/hybrid," he said. "Some colleges are recruiting me to play in the slot and some are recruiting me to play corner."
The 6-foot, 180-pounder said he thinks he's made big strides this offseason already and is enjoying playing 7-on-7, which will run through April. Then he'll turn his attention to college visits.
"This offseason, I’ve got way faster and stronger, I’ve got way better technique with my press-man, I’ve got more physical as far as shedding blocks and whatnot," he said. "I’ve worked with my defensive backs coach at my school and he’s really been getting me right."
Popeye sets visit date: Nebraska pass-rush target Popeye Williams () was originally going to visit campus on his own this weekend, but now it appears he'll wait for an official visit.
First stop Lincoln Nebraska! Can’t wait to see the campus. @coach_frost @coachdawsgbr @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/tpB36mCliS— Popeye Williams (@Popeye2022) March 25, 2021
He said on Thursday that he's locked in an official visit to Lincoln on the weekend of June 4, which would be the first weekend such recruiting activity is allowed, assuming the NCAA transitions from a dead period to a quiet period on June 1.
Williams told the Journal Star recently that he's planning on having his college decision finalized by the time his senior season begins in August, so he's got time to get official visits in before making his commitment.
He's in touch with NU frequently.
“They text me every single day," he said earlier this month. "My position coach, coach (Scott) Frost, my recruiter. They just stay in touch with my family and me every day, and my relationship with everyone there is really good right now.”
OL visits on his own: Boston-area offensive lineman Sullivan Weidman put some serious miles down over the past week, visiting Nebraska, West Virginia, Virginia and Boston College in a matter of days.
The 6-6, 300-pounder said via Twitter that he was in Lincoln on Tuesday. After the swing of visits, he said he'd have a top group of schools out on Friday.
Top group for Oklahoma athlete: Nebraska on Wednesday cracked the top eight for 2022 athlete Braylin Presley (Bixby, Oklahoma).
Presley is listed at 5-9 and 180 pounds and is primarily a running back in high school, but projects as a do-it-all slot man at the college level. Presley is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports but a four-star by the 247Sports Composite.
God’s plan (recruitment still 100% open) pic.twitter.com/CUWTottn2t— braylin (@braylinpres2022) March 24, 2021
As a junior, Presley rushed for 1,744 yards (7.9 per carry) and 25 touchdowns in 11 games and also caught 57 passes for 727 yards and 10 more scores, according to MaxPreps.
In three seasons at Bixby, Presley has more than 4,800 offensive yards and has scored 72 touchdowns.
DB | MARQUES BUFORD
DB | KOBY BRETZ
TE | JAMES CARNIE
RB | GABE ERVIN
TE | THOMAS FIDONE
LB | MIKAI GBAYOR
WR | KAMONTE GRIMES
QB | HEINRICH HAARBERG
WR | SHAWN HARDY II
ILB | WYNDEN HO'OHULI
LB | RANDOLPH KPAI
LB | CHRIS KOLAREVIC
OL | HENRY LUTOVSKY
LB | SETH MALCOM
WR | LATRELL NEVILLE
OL | TEDDY PROCHAZKA
TE | AJ ROLLINS
RB | MARKESE STEPP
WR | SAMORI TOURE
DE | JAILEN WEAVER
DB | MALIK WILLIAMS
OL | BRANSON YAGER
