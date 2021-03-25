Recruiting notes: A DB to keep an eye on; Popeye Williams sets official visit; OL visited campus

He said he hears regularly from secondary coach Travis Fisher, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and NU's recruiting staff. So far, Bin-Wahad has an official visit set up with West Virginia in June, but said an NU date should be set soon.

He's also hearing from Penn State, Michigan State, South Carolina, TCU and Georgia Tech, among others.

"Some colleges are recruiting to me to play safety or nickel/hybrid," he said. "Some colleges are recruiting me to play in the slot and some are recruiting me to play corner."

The 6-foot, 180-pounder said he thinks he's made big strides this offseason already and is enjoying playing 7-on-7, which will run through April. Then he'll turn his attention to college visits.

"This offseason, I’ve got way faster and stronger, I’ve got way better technique with my press-man, I’ve got more physical as far as shedding blocks and whatnot," he said. "I’ve worked with my defensive backs coach at my school and he’s really been getting me right."

Popeye sets visit date: Nebraska pass-rush target Popeye Williams () was originally going to visit campus on his own this weekend, but now it appears he'll wait for an official visit.