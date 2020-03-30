You are the owner of this article.
Recruiting: Huskers keep 2022 QB offers coming, crack top group for Alabama DT
Husker fan day, 8.1

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco (right) signs a mannequin leg as Husker quarterback Matt Masker looks on Thursday during the annual Nebraska Football Fan Day at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco's Class of 2022 quarterback evaluations are continuing, and the offers keep coming. 

On Monday, the Cornhuskers extended a scholarship offer to Texas signal-caller Alex Orji. 

Orji is listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and transferred to Sachse High after attending Bishop Dunne for his first two years of college. NU is familiar with both, as running back Devine Ozigbo came from Sachse and defensive linemen Damion and Darrion Daniels from Bishop Dunne. 

Orji is the third known 2022 quarterback to pick up an offer from Verduzco in the past four days, joining Steve Angeli (Oradell, New Jersey) and Nicco Marichol (Chandler, Arizona). 

Huskers in top six for DT: Nebraska is the lone school outside the SEC to crack the top six for 2021 defensive tackle Anquin Barnes. 

The 6-5, 300-pounder from Robert E. Lee High in Montgomery, Alabama included the Huskers among a top group that also includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. 

Barnes has not yet been to Lincoln on a visit, but it would be a big win for the Huskers if they can get him to Lincoln once recruiting restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic have been eased. 

Typically, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander leads the Huskers' efforts in Alabama and the program has had success there recently, landing defenders like Cam Taylor-Britt (2018), Jamin Graham (2019) and Jimari Butler (2020) out of the state. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

