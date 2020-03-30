Recruiting: Huskers keep 2022 QB offers coming; NU in top group for Alabama DT; Woods a four-star

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco's Class of 2022 quarterback evaluations are continuing, and the offers keep coming.
On Monday, the Huskers extended a scholarship offer to Texas signal-caller Alex Orji.
After a great talk with @Coach_Verdu I'm grateful to say I've received an offer from the University of Nebraska‼️ pic.twitter.com/1oPlT8YTDi— Alex Orji (@AlexORJ1) March 30, 2020
Orji is listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and transferred to Sachse High after attending Bishop Dunne for his first two years of college. NU is familiar with both, as running back Devine Ozigbo came from Sachse and defensive linemen Damion and Darrion Daniels from Bishop Dunne.
Orji is the third known 2022 quarterback to pick up an offer from Verduzco in the past four days, joining Steve Angeli (Oradell, New Jersey) and Nicco Marichol (Chandler, Arizona).
Huskers in top six for DT: Nebraska is the lone school outside the SEC to crack the top six for 2021 defensive tackle Anquin Barnes.
You have free articles remaining.
The 6-5, 300-pounder from Robert E. Lee High in Montgomery, Alabama, included the Huskers among a top group that also includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.
Edits by @Recruit_Edits Not in order (Recruitment still open)‼️ pic.twitter.com/KtsRNOyht8— BIG QUIN(55)🦍 (@AnquinBarnes) March 30, 2020
Barnes has not yet been to Lincoln on a visit, but it would be a big win for the Huskers if they can get him to Lincoln once recruiting restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have been eased.
Typically, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander leads the Huskers' efforts in Alabama and the program has had success there recently, landing defenders like Cam Taylor-Britt (2018), Jamin Graham (2019) and Jimari Butler (2020).
Woods a consensus four-star: Omaha Central Class of 2022 offensive lineman Deshawn Woods on Monday was named a four-star prospect by Rivals.
That comes one week after he earned four-star status by 247Sports, as well.
Rivals is rolling its 2022 class out over the course of the week, so Woods' exact placement isn't yet known, but clearly the young offensive lineman's stock is pointing up.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!