Recruiting: Huskers in top five for 2021 OL Mbow

Nebraska is in the final group for an offensive lineman its been recruiting for some time.
Three-star 2021 prospect Marcus Mbow (Wauwatosa, Wisconsin) put the Huskers in his top five on Wednesday afternoon alongside Arizona State, Michigan State, Iowa State and Virginia.
Mbow is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds and told the Journal Star earlier this year that he really only started focusing hard on football in the past year or so. Before that, he considered himself more of a basketball player.
As his recruitment took off, though, the Huskers have been right in the mix. He tried to make it to Lincoln twice earlier this year and was derailed both times -- in January by weather and in March by the coronavirus pandemic -- and has said that he'd like to try to take visits if and when that is allowed by the NCAA.
“I’m not going to rush my decision unless I feel comfortable with it,” Mbow said last month. “I’m not saying I’m the best player in the country or anything, I’m just saying I don’t feel like I have to worry about losing a spot because not only do I have 16 offers, but they’re all good programs.”
By narrowing down to five, it appears Mbow may generally be moving toward a decision.
Nebraska already has offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South), Henry Lutovsky (Mt. Pleasant, Iowa) and Branson Yager (Grantsville, Utah) in the 2021 class as verbal commits and also recently added Iowa transfer Ezra Miller, who will have four years of eligibility remaining and is set to begin his NU career as a walk-on.
Top five for TE: One of the positions with the most dominoes still to fall for the Huskers in the 2021 class is tight end.
Over the weekend, Nebraska made the top five for Dametrious Crownover (Grandview, Texas).
The four-star prospect is listed at 6-7 and 260 pounds and could potentially play either side of the ball. His top five also includes Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor and Ohio State.
Nebraska, of course, is recruiting several tight ends including four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa), in-state three-star A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep) and three-star Gunnar Helm (Englewood, Colorado).
