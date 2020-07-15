Recruiting: Huskers in top five for 2021 OL Mbow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska is in the final group for an offensive lineman its been recruiting for some time.

Three-star 2021 prospect Marcus Mbow (Wauwatosa, Wisconsin) put the Huskers in his top five on Wednesday afternoon alongside Arizona State, Michigan State, Iowa State and Virginia.

Mbow is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds and told the Journal Star earlier this year that he really only started focusing hard on football in the past year or so. Before that, he considered himself more of a basketball player.

As his recruitment took off, though, the Huskers have been right in the mix. He tried to make it to Lincoln twice earlier this year and was derailed both times -- in January by weather and in March by the coronavirus pandemic -- and has said that he'd like to try to take visits if and when that is allowed by the NCAA.

“I’m not going to rush my decision unless I feel comfortable with it,” Mbow said last month. “I’m not saying I’m the best player in the country or anything, I’m just saying I don’t feel like I have to worry about losing a spot because not only do I have 16 offers, but they’re all good programs.”

By narrowing down to five, it appears Mbow may generally be moving toward a decision.