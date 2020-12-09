Recruiting: Huskers in final group for coveted 2021 DL Savea

Nebraska doesn't have all that many spots remaining in its 2021 recruiting class, but it's hoping to fill one of them with a defensive lineman from Las Vegas.
That's Tiaoalii Savea, a four-star player and standout at Desert Pines High.
Savea put the Huskers in his final three along with USC and UCLA on Wednesday evening as he moves toward making his verbal commitment and signing his national letter of intent.
Top 3 pic.twitter.com/oPvKuurD9w— Tiaoalii A. Savea † (@TiaoaliiS) December 9, 2020
Savea, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, told recruiting services earlier this fall that he had shut his recruitment down and that he planned to make his commitment public around the time that the Under Armor All-American Bowl was set to take place in early January.
That game, like most other high school all-star games, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it is at least possible that Savea will make his choice known before the early signing period begins on Dec. 16.
Savea is considered a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports ranks him the No. 214 overall player in the country.
Nebraska has two other defensive linemen verbally committed as part of its 2021 class. Jailen Weaver, a 6-8, 280-pounder from Antioch, California, gave his pledge earlier this fall, and Ru'Quan Buckley, a 6-6, 280-pounder from Grand Rapids, Michigan, jumped on board earlier this month.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti is the lead recruiter on Savea.
Nebraska's recruiting class currently stands at 20 members, including Northern Iowa graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic. That means NU can add up to five more players — including transfers — between now and the beginning of the 2021 season.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Marques Buford
|DB
|Oakdale, Conn. (St. Thomas More)
|***
|Koby Bretz
|DB
|Omaha (Westside)
|***
|James Carnie
|TE
|Norris
|***
|Gabe Ervin
|RB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Thomas Fidone
|TE
|Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central)
|****
|Mikai Gbayor
|LB
|Irvington, New Jersey
|***
|Kamonte Grimes
|WR
|Naples, Fa. (Palmetto Ridge)
|***
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Kearney (Catholic)
|***
|Shawn Hardy II
|WR
|Kingsland, Ga. (Camden County)
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|ILB
|Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington)
|****
|Chris Kolarevic
|LB
|Traverse City, Mich. (Northern Iowa)
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Seth Malcom
|ILB
|Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills)
|***
|Latrell Neville
|WR
|Missouri City, Texas (Hightower)
|****
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Fla. (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|A.J. Rollins
|TE
|Creighton Prep
|***
|Jailen Weaver
|DE
|Antioch, Calif.
|***
|Malik Williams
|DB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
