Recruiting: Huskers in final group for coveted 2021 DL Savea
Recruiting: Huskers in final group for coveted 2021 DL Savea

Nebraska doesn't have all that many spots remaining in its 2021 recruiting class, but it's hoping to fill one of them with a defensive lineman from Las Vegas. 

That's Tiaoalii Savea, a four-star player and standout at Desert Pines High. 

Savea put the Huskers in his final three along with USC and UCLA on Wednesday evening as he moves toward making his verbal commitment and signing his national letter of intent. 

Savea, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, told recruiting services earlier this fall that he had shut his recruitment down and that he planned to make his commitment public around the time that the Under Armor All-American Bowl was set to take place in early January.

That game, like most other high school all-star games, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it is at least possible that Savea will make his choice known before the early signing period begins on Dec. 16. 

Savea is considered a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports ranks him the No. 214 overall player in the country. 

Nebraska has two other defensive linemen verbally committed as part of its 2021 class. Jailen Weaver, a 6-8, 280-pounder from Antioch, California, gave his pledge earlier this fall, and Ru'Quan Buckley, a 6-6, 280-pounder from Grand Rapids, Michigan, jumped on board earlier this month. 

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti is the lead recruiter on Savea. 

Nebraska's recruiting class currently stands at 20 members, including Northern Iowa graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic. That means NU can add up to five more players — including transfers — between now and the beginning of the 2021 season. 

Name Position Hometown (School) Stars
Marques Buford DB Oakdale, Conn. (St. Thomas More) ***
Koby Bretz DB Omaha (Westside) ***
James Carnie TE Norris ***
Gabe Ervin RB Buford, Ga. ***
Thomas Fidone TE Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) ****
Mikai Gbayor LB Irvington, New Jersey ***
Kamonte Grimes WR Naples, Fa. (Palmetto Ridge) ***
Heinrich Haarberg QB Kearney (Catholic) ***
Shawn Hardy II WR Kingsland, Ga. (Camden County) ***
Randolph Kpai ILB Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington) ****
Chris Kolarevic LB Traverse City, Mich. (Northern Iowa)
Henry Lutovsky OL Mt. Pleasant, Iowa ***
Seth Malcom ILB Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills) ***
Latrell Neville WR Missouri City, Texas (Hightower) ****
Patrick Payton OLB Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) ***
Teddy Prochazka OT Elkhorn (South) ****
A.J. Rollins TE Creighton Prep ***
Jailen Weaver DE Antioch, Calif. ***
Malik Williams DB Buford, Ga. ***
Branson Yager OT Grantsville, Utah ***
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

