Recruiting: Huskers in final group for coveted 2021 DL Savea

Nebraska doesn't have all that many spots remaining in its 2021 recruiting class, but it's hoping to fill one of them with a defensive lineman from Las Vegas.

That's Tiaoalii Savea, a four-star player and standout at Desert Pines High.

Savea put the Huskers in his final three along with USC and UCLA on Wednesday evening as he moves toward making his verbal commitment and signing his national letter of intent.

Savea, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, told recruiting services earlier this fall that he had shut his recruitment down and that he planned to make his commitment public around the time that the Under Armor All-American Bowl was set to take place in early January.

That game, like most other high school all-star games, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it is at least possible that Savea will make his choice known before the early signing period begins on Dec. 16.

Savea is considered a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports ranks him the No. 214 overall player in the country.