Recruiting: Dead period extended through July; Huskers in top group for three-star Texas WR Guidry

The NCAA's recruiting dead period is going to last a while longer.
The governing body extended a moratorium on in-person recruiting efforts by another month on Wednesday evening, announcing that the ban will now run through July 31.
The ban was originally put in place in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic largely shut down the sports world in the United States, and it was extended previously through May and then through June.
The ban applies not just to football but to all sports.
Now, the earliest time that prospects will be able to visit campuses is in August.
Essentially, the extra month is also going to make it difficult for any prospect who was holding out hope of taking visits before the 2020 high school football season starts. Also, it makes it unlikely that college coaches will be able to get on the road and recruit in any capacity before the college season begins.
Driving for 6: Recruiting Haarberg; more OLs for 2021?; onboarding 2020 Husker newcomers about to begin
The latest Driving for 6 feature from the Journal Star.
"The committee will regularly evaluate the dead period, continuing to be guided by medical experts," the NCAA's announcement from the Division I Council Coordinator Committee said.
The nature of recruiting visits as they've existed in the past makes them a difficult logistical puzzle amid the threats presented by COVID-19. Consider that on a typical official visit, a recruit might travel across the country, arrive on a campus, interface with many different people, from coaches to players to administrative personnel, and then leave campus all in about 48 hours. In many cases, that might not be enough time to test a recruit or his family and then return results and it may not be enough time to even show symptoms in the event that someone has contracted the virus.
Teddy Prochazka and Henry Lutovsky are NU's two longest-tenured 2021 commits, and they've found their own unique ways of competing this spring.
Even still, with each extension of the ban, the 2021 recruiting cycle is further impacted. Players entered early-March thinking they would be attending junior days through mid-April or that they could take official visits then or in June. An evaluation period in May and camps and visits in June have all been lost.
NU a finalist for WR: Nebraska cracked the top group of a class of 2021 wide receiver from Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
Carlton Guidry, a three-star prospect out of Pearland, announced he is still considering the Cornhuskers, Texas Tech and Houston, according to his Twitter profile.
IM STILL FLEXIN STILL STEPPIN 💕🤞🏾🦇🦹🏾♀️++ #Top3— Cj “Robin Hood”Guidry💕 (@Cj_Guidry) May 27, 2020
Edit:@ogunotres pic.twitter.com/cMI68k4cNT
Guidry is listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds but has been a big-play machine for Shadow Creek High, according to MaxPreps. That site lists his junior-year stats as a modest 25 catches for 612 yards (24.5 per catch) and nine touchdowns after similar numbers (28 catches for 604 yards) his sophomore season.
Guidry is considered a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He first picked up an offer from Nebraska more than a year ago, when the Huskers became his first Power Five option.
Nebraska doesn't have any offensive skill position players among its seven-member 2021 class so far, but appears to be in the mix for several receiving targets.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|LB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Christopher Paul Jr.
|ILB
|Cordele, Georgia (Crisp County)
|***
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Florida (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!