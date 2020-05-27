Recruiting: Dead period extended through July; Huskers in top group for three-star Texas WR Guidry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The NCAA's recruiting dead period is going to last a while longer.

The governing body extended a moratorium on in-person recruiting efforts by another month on Wednesday evening, announcing that the ban will now run through July 31.

The ban was originally put in place in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic largely shut down the sports world in the United States, and it was extended previously through May and then through June.

The ban applies not just to football but to all sports.

Now, the earliest time that prospects will be able to visit campuses is in August.

Essentially, the extra month is also going to make it difficult for any prospect who was holding out hope of taking visits before the 2020 high school football season starts. Also, it makes it unlikely that college coaches will be able to get on the road and recruit in any capacity before the college season begins.

"The committee will regularly evaluate the dead period, continuing to be guided by medical experts," the NCAA's announcement from the Division I Council Coordinator Committee said.